The UK government has published the eligibility conditions foreigners must satisfy before applying for a graduate visa in 2026

The graduate visa allows successful applicants to remain in the UK for at least 18 months after completing an eligible course

Applicants must be physically present in the UK and hold a student visa or Tier 4 general student visa to qualify for the graduate visa

The UK government has released the four conditions international students must meet to be eligible for a graduate visa, which permits holders to remain in the country for a minimum of 18 months after finishing an eligible course.

The requirements were published on the official UK government website and apply to applications made in 2026.

UK publishes four conditions that foreigners must meet to qualify for a graduate visa. Photo Credit: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for a UK graduate visa

According to the UK government's guidance, an applicant must satisfy all four of the following conditions to qualify:

1. The applicant must be physically present in the UK at the time of application.

2. The applicant's current visa must be a Student visa or a Tier 4 (General) student visa.

3. The applicant must have studied a UK bachelor's degree, postgraduate degree, or another eligible course for the required minimum period under a Student visa or Tier 4 (General) student visa.

4. The applicant's education provider, such as a university or college, must have notified the Home Office that the applicant has completed their course.

The government noted that applicants who are unsure whether their institution has reported their course completion to the Home Office should contact their education provider directly to confirm.

What the UK graduate visa offers

The Graduate visa is designed to give international students who studied in the UK a window to remain in the country after their studies end.

The minimum stay permitted under the visa is 18 months, giving holders time to seek employment or explore other opportunities in the UK without immediately having to leave.

The visa is not available to students outside the UK at the point of application, meaning timing is a key factor for those hoping to transition from a student visa without leaving the country first.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had given PhD graduates three years to live and work in the country after their studies.

Woman on UK graduate visa cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who relocated to the UK on a graduate visa had lamented on social media.

The woman, identified on TikTok as @estherodese, filmed a selfie-style video indoors, with bold on-screen text spelling out her situation in full.

The message stated she had just 46 days remaining on her Graduate Visa and urgently needed a Certificate of Sponsorship to remain in the country legally.

Source: Legit.ng