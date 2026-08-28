Australia's Department of Home Affairs has confirmed an age restriction for the Temporary Graduate visa subclass 485 Post-Higher Education Work stream

Legit.ng learnt that this visa allows recent international graduates to live, work and study in Australia temporarily after completing a degree

Applicants must meet the age requirement at the time they apply, though the government noted that some exceptions exist

Australia has set a maximum age of 35 for international graduates who want to apply for the Temporary Graduate visa under the Post-Higher Education Work stream, according to official guidance published by the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs in 2026.

The visa, classified as subclass 485, is designed for international students who have recently completed a degree at an Australian institution. It gives holders the right to live, work, and study in Australia for a limited period after graduation.

Australia sets an age limit for post-study work visas. Photo Credit: Matt Jelonek

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Australia's Subclass 485 visa?

According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants must be 35 years old or under at the time they submit their application.

The department noted that exceptions to the age cap do apply in certain circumstances, though full details of those exceptions are outlined in the official eligibility criteria.

The Post-Higher Education Work stream is one of the pathways available under the broader subclass 485 visa category. It targets graduates who have finished higher education qualifications in Australia and want to gain work experience in the country before returning home or pursuing other migration pathways.

Australian post-study visa: Conditions for international graduates

Beyond the age requirement, applicants must have studied at an Australian institution and hold a recently completed degree. The visa is temporary in nature, meaning it does not offer a direct pathway to permanent residency on its own.

The Department of Home Affairs has not issued changes to this rule recently, but the confirmation of the age cap in 2026 is drawing attention from international students and graduates who are planning their post-study options in Australia.

Those who are close to or above the age threshold will need to check whether they qualify under any of the listed exceptions before applying.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the full eligibility requirements directly on the Department of Home Affairs website before lodging an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had announced a new fee for its post-study work visa.

Australia's skilled worker special visa cost

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published the cost of its special visa that allows skilled workers to work and live permanently in the country.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the details of the visa, specifically the Direct Entry stream of the subclass 186 visa, which is designed for skilled workers who have been formally nominated by an Australian employer and wish to live and work in Australia permanently.

Unlike temporary work arrangements, the Direct Entry stream grants holders the right to remain in Australia permanently.

Source: Legit.ng