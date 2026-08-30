Fashion designer Veekee James attended Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday party in Lagos alongside her husband

A clip captured the moment Veekee James called out a videographer at the event over how he was pointing his camera

The incident has divided social media, with fans debating who was in the wrong between Veekee James and the videographer

Fashion designer Veekee James found herself at the centre of online conversation after a video from Iyabo Ojo's grandson Rakeem's first birthday party in Lagos showed her confronting a videographer over his camera placement.

The clip, which began circulating on Saturday, August 29, captured Veekee James arriving at the venue with her husband before the incident unfolded. At some point during the event, she took issue with how a videographer was directing his camera and did not hesitate to address it publicly.

Moment Veekee James arrived at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party with husband, Femi Atere. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"Carry your phone down because that is how you will video somebody chest," she told the videographer directly.

Veekee James at Iyabo Ojo's Party

The birthday celebration for Iyabo Ojo's grandson had already attracted attention ahead of Veekee James' moment, with the event drawing a notable crowd of guests in Lagos. The fashion designer attended alongside her husband, and a clip of their arrival at the venue also made the rounds online.

Veekee James' reaction towards videographer at Lagos party trends. Credit: veekeejames

Source: Instagram

The video of Veekee James and her husband is below:

Reactions to Veekee James' Confrontation

The short clip ignited a lively debate on X, with opinions split sharply between those who backed Veekee James and those who felt she was being contradictory.

@Veekey63291083 wrote:

"Fashion with a touch of insanity... You know it's not appropriate for your chest to be exposed.. but you went ahead to wear clothes that expose it"

@AgbaFeeder commented:

"I don't even have any issue with the camera man or her chest but the husband that follows her about every time like he has no tangible thing doing with his time. He should be a Man and stop living in a woman's world. Leave the position of bodyguard to those trained for it."

@echomaa said:

"Why do you put on such clothes if don't want Dem to video your chest, some ladies are just stupid in nature"

@FolaranmiM3144 pushed back:

"Now, she can't wear what she want cuz there are dumb people roaming around the streets. Una Dey talk ooo"

@agbevem offered a more measured take:

"She's so conscious about her chest being snapped. Maybe she had an experience of that sort. Those videographers sometimes will be doing too much."

@UTDGrant_ kept it blunt:

"If you no want make they video your chest you no go stay house"

Aisha Lawal shows gifts from Iyabo Ojo's grandson's party

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Aisha Lawal broke her silence following criticism over her conduct at Iyabo Ojo's grandson's birthday party, and she's done it in the most unexpected way, by showing off exactly what she brought home.

On Sunday, August 30, 2026, Lawal took to TikTok to share a video, revealing the generous gift bag she received at the celebration.

Her video quickly went viral sparking reactions from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng