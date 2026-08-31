The United Kingdom (UK) government confirmed different graduate visa durations depending on the level of qualification held by the applicant

A key deadline in December 2026 will determine how long non-doctoral graduates are permitted to remain in the United Kingdom

It is noteworthy that PhD and doctoral graduates receive a longer stay period than those who completed other eligible courses

The UK government has stated that international students who complete a PhD or doctoral qualification in the United Kingdom are entitled to a three-year graduate visa, giving them significantly more time to remain in the country after finishing their studies.

The graduate visa allows eligible graduates to stay in the UK after completing a recognised course at a UK institution.

PhD graduates can stay in the UK for three years under a graduate visa. Photo Credit: Dan Kitwood

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Applicants must be physically present in the UK at the time of applying, and the visa begins on the date the application is approved.

How long the UK graduate visa lasts

For non-doctoral graduates, the duration of the visa depends on when the application is submitted. Those who apply on or before December 31, 2026 will receive a two-year visa.

However, applicants who submit on or after 1 January 2027 will only be granted 18 months. PhD and other doctoral graduates are not subject to this reduction and will continue to receive a full three years regardless of when they apply.

The distinction makes the graduate visa notably more valuable for doctoral holders, who gain an extra year compared to other graduates applying before the deadline, and an additional 18 months compared to those applying from 2027 onwards.

Switching to another UK visa

The graduate visa cannot be extended once it has been granted. However, holders who wish to remain in the UK beyond the visa's duration may be able to switch to a different immigration route.

The UK government specifically pointed to the Skilled Worker visa as one option available to those looking to continue living and working in the country after their Graduate visa expires.

The graduate visa is designed to give international graduates time to seek employment or explore career opportunities in the UK after completing their studies, without requiring an immediate job offer at the point of application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had updated its graduate visa rules.

Financial requirement for UK student visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the financial requirement for a UK student visa.

Certain applicants are exempt from providing financial evidence, including those who have already held a valid UK visa for at least 12 months, nationals whose country is on the exemption list, Student Union Sabbatical Officers, and those applying to train as a doctor or dentist.

Course fees are set out in the applicant's Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS), which the education provider issues once a place on a course is offered.

Source: Legit.ng