The UAE has published its age requirements for foreigners seeking a work permit to legally work in the country

The country specified a separate category for juveniles, who are subject to different conditions from regular adult applicants

Foreigners who do not fall under the juvenile or student training exemption must meet a specific minimum age to qualify

The United Arab Emirates has outlined the minimum age a foreigner must meet before they can obtain a work permit in the country.

According to the UAE's official position, any worker seeking a work permit must be at least 18 years old before they can be considered eligible. The requirement applies to most categories of foreign workers looking to take up employment in the country.

UAE reveals minimum age for foreigners who want to get a work permit. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu

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UAE work permit age rule for most foreigners

The 18-year minimum is the standard threshold that applies to the general workforce. Foreigners who are below this age and do not fall under a recognised exemption category will not qualify for a regular work permit in the UAE.

The official statement reads:

"The worker must be at least 18 years old, except in the case of a juvenile work permit or a student training/employment permit."

Exemptions for juveniles and student trainees

The UAE acknowledged that not every applicant is expected to meet the 18-year threshold. Two specific categories receive separate treatment under the rules: juveniles and individuals on student training or employment programmes.

Juveniles are not automatically barred from working in the UAE, but they are processed under a distinct permit type that carries its own set of conditions. Similarly, those participating in student training or employment arrangements operate under a separate permit framework, which does not require them to have reached the standard minimum age.

For everyone else outside these two categories, the 18-year requirement remains firm and non-negotiable as a baseline for work permit eligibility in the UAE.

UAE announces salary foreigners must earn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published the minimum monthly income foreigners must earn to qualify for a residence permit.

The financial requirement depends on whether the applicant receives employer-provided accommodation or has to arrange housing independently.

Source: Legit.ng