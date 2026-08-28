Goodluck Success shared how she almost chose a different course entirely before a last-minute change at the JAMB registration centre

Her UTME score came in higher than she expected, opening an unexpected door to her childhood dream of studying Law

She passed the University of Ibadan Post-UTME after weeks of self-doubt and fear over switching her course to Law

Goodluck Success, a Law student at the University of Ibadan, has opened up on LinkedIn about the winding path that brought her from a childhood dream to a university lecture hall, revealing how a series of unexpected turns shaped her journey.

Writing in August 2026, Success described how her ambition to become a lawyer had taken root when she was just eight years old. Despite carrying that dream for years, she admitted that she never fully trusted herself to make it a reality.

A lady who dreamt of becoming lawyer at 8 shares UTME, UI admission experience. Photo: Goodluck Success

Source: UGC

UI law student shares JAMB experience

When registration time arrived, she almost talked herself out of Law entirely. At the JAMB centre, she had initially planned to pursue International Relations and Diplomacy, a course she found appealing largely because of what others said about it.

She was then informed that the University of Ibadan did not offer that programme, and she was left choosing between Sociology and Political Science. She picked Political Science, listing UI as her first-choice institution.

She prepared intensely in the weeks that followed. A poor mock examination score rattled her confidence, but with only two weeks until the main UTME, she chose to push harder rather than accept the result.

When the actual UTME score came in, it exceeded the requirement for Political Science by a considerable margin. That figure, she said, made her realise she had room to reach for something more. She switched her course to Law.

UI post-UTME fear and law admission

The course change brought a fresh wave of anxiety. Success described how the fear of failing the Post-UTME crept in almost immediately after she made the switch, and she questioned whether she had made the right call.

"What if I don't get it?" she kept asking herself.

She pushed the doubt aside, sat the Post-UTME, and passed. The admission offer from the University of Ibadan to study Law followed shortly after.

Reflecting on the journey, she described the experience as proof that setbacks do not have to define a person's path. Her disappointing mock score, rather than ending her ambition, became the push she needed to improve in time for what mattered most.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"From an eight-year-old who dreamed of becoming a lawyer but doubted herself, to an LLB student at the University of Ibadan, I am truly grateful today, alway."

UI law student's post sparks reactions

The post drew warm responses from her LinkedIn connections.

Abdulrouf Abdulwasii said:

"Come and mentor me ma 😁🙇. Your story is truly inspiring. We are getting there."

OLUWAFIKAYOMI ORIOLA said:

"This is so inspiring ✨🌧. Your story embodies the point that says 'How far you think of yourself is how far you would go.' Keep shining."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng