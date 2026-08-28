Tinubu Announces Appointment for Reps Speaker Abbas
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named Tajudeen Abbas as Deputy Director General North II of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council
- The newly formed 223-member council will coordinate President Tinubu's bid for a second term ahead of the 2027 elections
- Politicians are limbering up, alliances are being whispered about, and campaign coffers are being filled ahead of the general election
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has named Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives as the Deputy Director General North II of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party formally organises its push to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.
Legit.ng reports that Abbas, who hails from Kaduna state, is a key political ally of Tinubu.
Tinubu saddles Abbas with responsibility
Abbas will work primarily with some principal officers of the National Assembly of northern extraction.
According to The Punch, the 223-member Presidential Campaign Council will serve as the main body driving Tinubu’s re-election effort.
It will oversee political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and the planning and coordination of campaign activities across the country.
The presidency explained that Tinubu had charged members of the council to work tirelessly to secure the APC’s victory in the 2027 presidential election.
The president also urged leaders of the various directorates to reach out to other party members who were not formally listed but could contribute to the campaign.
Opposition unity key to defeating Tinubu
Meanwhile, the battle for the country’s top job has intensified, as several federal lawmakers and state governors have defected to the ruling party in recent months, and some opposition politicians have merged to contest Tinubu’s second term.
Tinubu’s government has battled the fallout of unpopular economic reforms after removing decades-long subsidies and floating the country’s currency.
The reforms have sparked an inflation crisis as the country deals with attacks by armed groups across the country.
Cheta Nwanze, lead partner at SBM Intelligence, a geo-political consultancy, said only a united opposition bloc stands a chance of unseating Tinubu in 2027.
Nwanze said, according to The Associated Press:
“You cannot remove a sitting government if the opposition is disunited."
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Tinubu picks Akpabio for key role
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the Deputy Director General South I of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.
The appointment comes as the ruling party formally organises its campaign to secure a second term for the Nigerian leader.
Akpabio expressed confidence that President Tinubu will secure a second term in office in the 2027 elections, citing the achievements of the administration. The Senate President said the ruling APC would have sufficient achievements to present to Nigerians when campaigns for the 2027 election begin.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.