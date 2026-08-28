Kaduna Governor Uba Sani approved N810 million for graduates of the state's new vocational institute at its maiden graduation ceremony

Each of the 4,050 graduates will receive N200,000 to help with tools, seed capital, professional registration or transport costs

The Kaduna State Institute of Vocational Training runs three campuses and trains graduates across 14 trade areas, all tuition-free

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has approved N810 million to support 4,050 graduates of the Kaduna State Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development as they move from training into the workforce.

Sani made the announcement on Thursday at the institute's inaugural graduation ceremony, held at the Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa Campus in Rigachikun. Each graduate will receive N200,000, with funds to be disbursed through the Kaduna State Enterprise Development Agency.

Governor Uba Sani approves N810 million to support 4,050 technical graduates Photo Credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

The governor said the money is meant to help graduates buy essential tools, raise initial working capital, pay for professional registration fees, or cover transport costs while searching for employment.

How the state plans to support graduates

Beyond the cash grants, Sani said the state government is working directly with companies and industries to open up employment opportunities for the graduates. His administration is also building a digital platform to connect graduates with prospective employers and track their employment outcomes over time.

Governor Sani said:

"Our administration is focused on creating an ecosystem that would enable young people to become self-reliant and allow skilled workers to build sustainable enterprises."

The Cable reported that the institute operates across three campuses — the Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa Campus in Rigachikun, the Abubakar Dangiwa Umar Campus in Soba, and the Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Campus in Samaru Kataf. All training is tuition-free, with specific outreach to women, persons with disabilities, and young people from underserved communities.

What the graduates were trained in

The 4,050 graduates completed training in 14 trade areas, covering electrical installation, welding and fabrication, aluminium fabrication, computer hardware repairs and maintenance, catering and hospitality, masonry, refrigeration and air conditioning, fashion design and garment making, carpentry and joinery, painting and decoration, tiling, plumbing and pipe fitting, solar installation, and automotive mechatronics. The curriculum blends hands-on practical work with theory, literacy, numeracy, entrepreneurship, and soft skills.

Through a partnership with the National Board for Technical Education, the institute delivers training aligned with national occupational standards. Sani confirmed that the graduates have qualified for the National Skills Qualification Level II.

The governor also announced the establishment of the Kaduna State Council on Skills, which he chairs, to provide a long-term institutional structure for skills acquisition across the state.

Sani thanked President Bola Tinubu for commissioning the institute in June 2025 and for his continued support for Kaduna State's development agenda.

Shehu Sani commends Uba Sani

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani demolished the iconic 60-year-old stadium originally built by the Sardauna of Sokoto.

The Kaduna government said the new FIFA-standard facility is part of a broader plan to invest in sports and develop youth talent.

Former senator Shehu Sani, the APC candidate for Kaduna Central in 2027, praised the governor's decision to overhaul the stadium.

Source: Legit.ng