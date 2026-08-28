Daniel, the young man at the centre of the Ekweremadu organ harvesting case, broke more than two years of silence with a phone call from the UK

His friend Chukwudi said Daniel revealed he could not return to Nigeria, citing fears over his safety given Ekweremadu's connections

Daniel asked Chukwudi for help covering his father's medical costs during the call, saying his father was seriously ill

Daniel, the young man whose testimony was central to the organ harvesting case against former Nigerian Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, broke more than two years of silence last year when he placed a surprise phone call to a close friend in Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

His friend Chukwudi, who had not heard from Daniel in over two years, said he was both shocked and relieved to receive the call.

Daniel breaks silence as he reconnects from the UK, highlighting fears, family concerns, and resilience in the Ekweremadu organ case. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu/x

Source: Facebook

What Daniel said during the call

According to Chukwudi who spoke to Guardian UK correspondent, Daniel's first concern was the wellbeing of those he left behind. "He wanted to hear from me, and know how his parents are doing. I explained to him that his daddy is very sick, and that they needed him present. But he said there was no way for him to come. He was feeling bad," Chukwudi said.

Daniel's reason for staying away from Nigeria traces back to fears he expressed during the court proceedings. He had told the court that he worried for his safety should he return, saying Ekweremadu "has a lot of people that know him. In Nigeria, those people can do anything."

Despite that, Chukwudi said Daniel asked him to assist with the cost of his father's medical care from abroad. Chukwudi also said Daniel shared some positive news about his own life. "He told me that he was going to school. He sounded very good," Chukwudi said.

Background on the Ekweremadu case

Ekweremadu and his wife were convicted in the United Kingdom in 2023 after being found guilty of conspiring to bring Daniel to Britain with the intention of harvesting his kidney for their daughter, who was suffering from kidney disease.

The case drew widespread attention in Nigeria and raised serious questions about organ issues and the exploitation of vulnerable young people.

Daniel, who was homeless in Lagos before being recruited, travelled to the UK under false pretences and later alerted British authorities. His testimony was key to securing the convictions.

Source: Legit.ng