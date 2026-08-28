Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined specific study-related conditions that could trigger the cancellation of a student visa

International students who finish their course early or switch programmes face strict deadlines to either leave Australia or secure a new visa

Students enrolled in multiple courses at once face additional rules around gaps between programmes that could put their visa status at risk

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published clear guidelines on the conditions under which a student visa can be cancelled, with changes to a student's study arrangement sitting at the centre of most cases.

According to the official guidelines, a student visa may be cancelled when a holder is no longer enrolled in a registered course. Enrolment is considered to have ended once the student completes their course, which can happen before the date printed on their Confirmation of Enrolment.

Australia lists 3 conditions that could lead to cancellation of student visa. Photo: Getty

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What could lead to Australia student visa cancellation?

1. Students who finish the course for which their visa was originally granted have three months to either depart Australia or apply for a different visa. Failure to do either within that window can result in cancellation.

2. The timeline becomes significantly tighter in other situations. If a student switches courses after the visa was granted and the new Confirmation of Enrolment for their principal course carries an earlier end date, they have only 28 days after completing that course to leave Australia or lodge a new visa application.

3. A third scenario applies to students who are simultaneously enrolled in more than one course, an arrangement known as course packaging. If such a student finishes one course ahead of schedule and the gap before their next course exceeds two months, their visa may be at risk. An exception applies when the gap falls between the end of one academic year and the start of the next.

Australia student visa: Factors considered before cancellation

The Department does not automatically cancel a visa the moment one of these conditions is triggered. Officials are required to assess the individual's circumstances before making a final decision.

Relevant factors include whether the student legitimately completed the course early, whether they have maintained a strong academic record, and whether it would be reasonable to expect them to enrol in another course during the gap period.

Beyond study-related issues, a student visa can also be cancelled for failing to comply with any other conditions attached to the visa. Students are advised to check their full list of visa conditions through the Visa Entitlement Verification Online system, known as VEVO.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng