A Nigerian graduate has shared a celebratory post on X after completing her LLB degree, years after an earlier emotional post about her law journey

The throwback context behind her graduation announcement caught the attention of social media users who followed her story

Her post sparked widespread engagement as people celebrated the milestone with her online

A Nigerian woman who once shared an emotional post about her journey through law school has returned to X to announce that she has finally earned her LLB degree.

The recent graduate, identified as @titoanigioro on X, made the announcement on 27 August 2026, posting about her graduation in a moment that carried extra weight given how publicly she had documented the road to get there.

A Nigerian lady who shared her struggles in law years ago celebrates as she bags degree. Photo credit: @titoanigioro/X

Source: Twitter

Law graduate celebrates milestone

Her earlier post, in which she opened up about what studying law meant to her, had stayed with many of her followers. When the celebration post arrived years later, it landed with full force.

In a post the law graduate made on December 3, 2022, she said:

"No one told me about the frequent tears that comes with getting a LLB degree. 🙈👉👈"

"I am not OK.👍"

The contrast between where she started and where she ended up is what made her announcement resonate so deeply online. Pursuing a law degree is no small undertaking in Nigeria, where the academic demands are steep, the journey lengthy, and the emotional toll very real for many students.

Sharing graduation photos, she said:

"I am OK now🥺

I’ve gotten the LLB degree."

For those who had read her earlier words, seeing her cross the finish line felt personal.

See her graduation post that moved social media below:

In a similar report, a young lady who wanted to study law ended up bagging a first-class degree in a course she never wanted at the University of Ibadan (UI).

LASU graduate bags law degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man has earned a law degree from the Lagos State University (LASU) and shared his academic milestone with the public.

The law graduate noted that signing out from the Faculty of Law with a law degree marks the end of a significant chapter in his life.

Source: Legit.ng