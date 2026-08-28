Nigerian comedian Klintoncod backed VeryDarkMan's invitation to the NBA's 66th Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt

Klintoncod referenced the alleged organ-harvesting operation uncovered at Wellington Hospital in Life Camp, Abuja, to make his case for VDM

The comedian launched a scathing attack on Nigeria's legal profession, claiming law is among the most useless courses to study in the country

Nigerian comedian Ekene Clinton Egbuna, popularly known as Klintoncod, has thrown his weight behind social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), following the backlash over his appearance at the Nigerian Bar Association's 66th Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on Friday, August 28, 2026, Klintoncod defended VDM's presence on the panel and argued that the activist's track record speaks louder than any professional qualification critics have raised.

Comedian Klintoncod supports VeryDarkMan’s NBA appearance after criticism over activist’s invitation. Photo: klintoncod/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Klintoncod cites organ-harvesting scandal

The comedian pointed to the alleged organ-harvesting operation uncovered at Wellington Hospital in Life Camp, Abuja, as his central argument.

According to Klintoncod, the person who stumbled upon the cartel walked past police officers, army personnel, the NDLEA, EFCC, and other government agencies before choosing to take the matter to VDM.

"It took VDM to uncover a whole organ at Westin Hospital in Abuja. Do you know the funny thing? The person that went to report to VDM saw police. He saw Army. He saw NDLEA. He saw EFFC. He saw all the whole government agency. He took himself to VDM," he said.

He went on to describe what he claimed is a growing crisis on the streets of Abuja, where residents are allegedly being lured and subjected to forced kidney extraction by an organ-harvesting cartel.

Klintoncod argued that the severity of the issue justified bringing someone with VDM's kind of reach and audacity to the NBA forum.

Klintoncod defends VDM’s role at NBA conference and highlights his efforts against organ harvesting. Photo: klintoncod/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Klintoncod calls out Nigerian lawyers

Klintoncod then turned his fire on the legal profession as a whole, delivering a pointed critique aimed squarely at lawyers who questioned VDM's credentials to speak at the conference.

"Tell your 9ja lawyers i said it with my full chest, they are into the most useless profession in the country," he wrote in the caption of the video.

He brought up the case of former Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the United Kingdom after being convicted over a kidney harvesting plot, and used it to contrast how justice functions abroad versus in Nigeria.

Klintoncod also raised the case of a 13-year-old boy who was allegedly imprisoned after accidentally scratching a police officer's car and did not emerge until he was 60, as an example of how broken he believes the Nigerian justice system is.

He saved his sharpest words for Senior Advocates of Nigeria, describing them as instruments of oppression and accusing the judiciary of being compromised by political interests.

"You needed a VDM to actually ask serious questions. And you are asking, 'why should this personality be there?'" he said.

The controversy follows earlier criticism from human rights lawyer Femi Falana, who questioned the NBA's decision to platform VDM, insisting that panel speakers on specialised topics should possess relevant professional expertise.

Watch the full video of Klintoncod speaking about VDM's NBA appearance below:

VDM challenges Femi Falana over NBA invitation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media activist VeryDarkMan pushed back against Femi Falana’s criticism of the Nigerian Bar Association’s decision to invite him to speak at its conference.

VDM argued that his firsthand experience witnessing insecurity gives him valuable insights beyond academic or professional credentials.

He also described the criticism as classism, saying he represented ordinary Nigerians whose voices are often missing from elite discussions.

Source: Legit.ng