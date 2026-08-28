New Zealand Immigration has published the categories of pregnant women who qualify for publicly funded maternity care regardless of their visa type

The eligibility covers women in specific situations, including those with eligible partners, asylum seekers, and trafficked persons

UK citizens are also named among those who can access free maternity care in New Zealand, though with some service limitations

New Zealand Immigration has outlined five categories of women who can access publicly funded maternity care in the country in 2026, even if their visa type would not ordinarily qualify them for free health services.

The guidance clarifies that certain circumstances make a woman eligible for government-funded maternity support, regardless of the type of visa she currently holds in New Zealand.

New Zealand explains who qualifies for free maternity care during pregnancy. Photo Credit: The New Zealand Herald

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: Who qualifies for free maternity care

According to New Zealand Immigration, the five categories of eligible women are:

1. Women who have a partner who is eligible for publicly funded health care.

2. Women who are claiming refugee or protection status.

3. Women who are trafficked persons.

4. Women who hold an Interim Visa and were eligible for publicly funded health care immediately before the Interim Visa was issued.

5. Citizens of the United Kingdom, although the range of health services New Zealand offers to this group is limited.

New Zealand: What the guidance covers

The categories are broad enough to capture women in vulnerable situations, including those seeking asylum and groups of trafficked persons who survived groups that may otherwise face barriers to healthcare access.

The inclusion of Interim Visa holders is also notable, as it protects women who were previously eligible from losing access to maternity services simply because their visa status changed during pregnancy.

For UK citizens, the eligibility comes with a caveat. While they can access publicly funded maternity care, New Zealand has specified that the full range of health services available to other eligible groups does not apply to them.

The guidance is intended to help pregnant women in New Zealand understand their rights and plan accordingly, particularly those who may be uncertain about whether their immigration status affects their ability to receive care.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had listed three categories of foreigners eligible for a post-study work visa.

Country eligible for New Zealand free maternity care

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had named the only country whose pregnant women are eligible for free maternity care.

According to the guidance published by New Zealand Immigration, this financial requirement applies broadly to pregnant applicants seeking any form of temporary entry into the country.

No other nationality is listed as automatically eligible for maternity care under the same conditions, apart from the only country named.

Source: Legit.ng