Ayomikun, a Nigerian man, abandoned his Civil Engineering programme at OAU in 300 level in 2019 to start over at a different university

He enrolled in UNILAG after leaving OAU, choosing to restart his academic journey from scratch rather than continue where he was

His graduation post on X sparked a wave of reactions from users curious about why he made such a drastic decision

Ayomikun, a Nigerian man, has set social media buzzing after revealing that he walked away from Obafemi Awolowo University's Civil Engineering programme in his third year back in 2019, only to begin again at the University of Lagos.

In a post shared on X, Ayomikun announced that he had finally completed his engineering degree at UNILAG, capping off what he described as a long and demanding journey. His words were brief but loaded with weight.

Man who left OAU in 300 level to start afresh in UNILAG graduates. Photo credit: @Ayomikun/X.

Source: Twitter

"Left OAU Civil Engineering, 300L in 2019 to start afresh in UNILAG... Took a lot but I'm finally done," he wrote, adding the hashtags #Unilag and #EngineeringGraduate.

From OAU to UNILAG

Leaving a university at 300 level, which is typically the halfway point of a five-year engineering programme in Nigeria, is an uncommon decision.

Most students who reach that stage push through, regardless of the circumstances. For Ayomikun, however, starting over at a different institution entirely was the path he chose, and one he saw through to the end.

He offered no detailed explanation for the switch in his post, but the emotional weight behind his words suggested the experience was anything but easy.

Restarting a degree from scratch meant additional years, additional costs, and the psychological toll of watching peers from OAU graduate while he was still midway through a fresh start at UNILAG.

Reactions to Ayomikun's Graduation Post

His announcement drew attention quickly, with many users pausing not just to congratulate him but to ask the question that seemed to be on everyone's mind.

Jeff George asked:

"I’m sorry, but why did you do that?"

Bad_Yinks said:

"Perhaps he obeyed the school advice."

Ayobami wrote:

"This is funny."

See the post below:

LASU student recounts almost dropping out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ikhariale Grace Osity struggled with JAMB before gaining admission into Lagos State University's Political Science department.

The LASU graduate nearly dropped out in her second year due to financial difficulties and personal hardships.

Source: Legit.ng