Content creator Ashmusy fired back at BBNaija star Phyna after Phyna publicly accused her of lobbying to have her dropped from an upcoming boxing match

Ashmusy clarified that she only requested a different opponent because she and Phyna were on good terms, not out of any desire to sabotage her

The content creator revealed she broke her silence because staying quiet in the past had allowed false narratives about her to go unchallenged

Content creator Ashmusy has broken her silence following public accusations from reality TV star Phyna, who claimed Ashmusy tried to have her removed from a planned boxing match.

Ashmusy addressed the situation through her Instagram story, pushing back firmly against Phyna's version of events while also revealing where she now stands on the entire affair.

According to Ashmusy, she had been uncertain about participating in the match from the very beginning, and her hesitation had nothing to do with Phyna personally.

Ashmusy fired back at BBNaija star Phyna after Phyna publicly accused her of lobbying to have her dropped from an upcoming boxing match. Photos: Phyna/Ashmusy.

Source: Instagram

She said she had been weighing the decision ever since Phyna initially approached her about the fight.

"Phyna I never asked anyone to drop you, neither did I advocate for your downfall in any way. You approached me and I sincerely wasn't sure, I've been contemplating since then till date hence my delayed conclusion," she wrote.

Why Ashmusy Asked for a Different Opponent

Ashmusy went further to explain her reasoning behind requesting an alternative match.

She said the awkwardness of fighting someone she was on good terms with made her uncomfortable, so she asked the organisers whether switching opponents was an option.

She noted that she was given the go-ahead to find another match if she chose to proceed.

She also pointed out that the situation was complicated by an ongoing trip at the time, which contributed to her delayed decision.

While she acknowledged that Phyna's feelings about the situation were understandable, she maintained that her request for a different opponent was never meant as a slight against her.

Ashmusy Withdraws From the Boxing Match Completely

In perhaps the most definitive part of her response, Ashmusy announced that she has now pulled out of the boxing match entirely.

"As of now, I am completely uninterested in the match and I have opted out completely. I wish you the very best in everything and do not intend to fight or banter regarding this or anything else," she added.

She also explained why she chose to speak up rather than let the matter slide. In the past, she said, her silence on similar issues had given room for inaccurate stories to take hold and spread.

Read the screenshot of Ashmussy's post here:

Reactions trail Ashmusy's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Emmy4zion stated:

"You did wrong asmushy just accept your fault and move on,as you didn't want to fight her cause you are cool together you could have pulled out completely very simple or recommend another person willing to fight her,you really be bad person"

@FreshChijioke noted:

"Women and gaslighting, someone who is already on ground for the fight brought you onboard and you get interested. The only way you can pay her back is to tell the organizers that you want to fight another person not her who is already on ground for the fight. So tell me the difference between what she said and what you said."

Ashmusy clarified that she only requested a different opponent because she and Phyna were on good terms. Photo: Ashmusy.

Source: Instagram

Ashmusy’s new look sparks debate online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a recent video of Ashmusy playing basketball sparked discussions among her fans online.

In the viral clip, the content creator wore a short white skirt and a black sleeveless top that revealed parts of her hips during the game.

Fans questioned the shape of her hips, with some criticising the medical practitioner who worked on her body, while others debated the safety of such procedures.

Source: Legit.ng