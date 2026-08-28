Olubanke Moronfolu graduated from Lagos State University with First Class Honours after spending roughly three years out of school following SS1

She sat the JAMB examination with only a few months of preparation and scored 283, earning her a place at LASU

While completing her undergraduate degree, she simultaneously pursued and obtained her AAT and ACA professional accounting qualifications

Olubanke Moronfolu, a Lagos State University graduate, has shared the story of how she overcame a three-year break from formal education to finish her undergraduate degree with First Class Honours, alongside two professional accounting qualifications.

Writing on LinkedIn in August 2026, Moronfolu recounted a journey that began with an extended absence from school after Secondary School Year One. For nearly three years, she was out of the classroom entirely.

Lagos State University Student Who Missed 3 Years of School Bags First Class, Shares Experience

Source: UGC

When she eventually returned to education, she had only a few months to prepare for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. She sat the UTME and scored 283, a result that secured her admission to Lagos State University.

From Classroom Absence to First Class

LASU was unfamiliar territory at first, but Moronfolu described it as the environment where she truly found her footing. What made her path even more demanding was the decision to pursue professional qualifications at the same time as her undergraduate studies.

She completed both her AAT and ACA certifications while managing the full workload of a degree programme, a combination that few students attempt simultaneously.

Reflecting on what the experience taught her, she wrote that progress does not always move in a straight line or at a fast pace. In her words, "consistency + faith + people will carry you."

She credited God, her parents, lecturers, friends, and family for their belief and support throughout the process, describing the achievement as a shared victory rather than a personal one alone.

Moronfolu's Message to Others

Her post closed with a reference to Jeremiah 29:11, a biblical verse often cited in conversations about purpose and future hope, signalling that she views this milestone as the beginning of something larger rather than an end point.

The story has drawn attention online because of how candidly Moronfolu laid out the gaps and detours in her academic timeline, at a time when many young Nigerians feel pressure to follow a smooth, uninterrupted path from secondary school to university to career.

Her account stands as a reminder that an unconventional route does not preclude an exceptional outcome.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng