Deborah Oyedijo, a first-class Law graduate of the University of Ibadan, landed an IP and Content Licensing internship at Mavin Records after deliberately building experience in music licensing and publishing.

The young lawyer told Legit.ng how her passion for music and intellectual property led her from a music business bootcamp to a nine-month creative business programme and internships in the industry.

Oyedijo also opened up about working with some of Mavin's signees, why she has not yet met Don Jazzy, and her advice to law students considering careers outside traditional legal practice.

A first-class Law graduate of the University of Ibadan, Deborah Oyedijo, has opened up about her experience after securing an IP and Content Licensing internship at Mavin Records, the Nigerian music company founded by entertainment executive Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy.

For Oyedijo, the internship represents more than another addition to her CV. It is the result of a deliberate journey towards building a career at the intersection of law, music and intellectual property.

A University of Ibadan first-class law graduate has opened up about her experience interning at Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Deborah Oyedijo

Source: UGC

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng, the young lawyer said she discovered towards the end of her university education the kind of lawyer she wanted to become and the industry in which she wanted to build her career.

"I knew exactly the kind of lawyer I wanted to be and the industry I wanted to work in. The music industry, specifically in the area of IP and rights."

How UI first-class graduate found her path in music

Oyedijo said that after gaining clarity about her desired career path, she began taking practical steps to understand the music business and gain industry experience.

She participated in a music business bootcamp organised by CTF and later received a scholarship to the Creative Business Academy for Africa, formerly known as the Music Business Academy for Africa.

According to Oyedijo, the nine-month programme has trained more than 1,500 creative professionals across Africa and provided her with deeper exposure to the business side of the creative industry.

She also took internships in music licensing and publishing administration to gain practical experience before eventually joining Mavin.

For her, getting an opportunity at Mavin was particularly significant.

"Mavin has always represented the peak of excellence in African music to me, so getting here feels like a full circle moment."

She applied to Mavin Records before but wasn't ready

Oyedijo revealed that her journey to Mavin Records did not happen on her first attempt.

A UI law graduate interning at Mavin Records describes her experience. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Deborah Oyedijo

Source: UGC

She said she noticed the same internship opportunity the previous year and applied, but later realised that she needed more preparation because she was still a student.

Rather than abandon the goal, she used the period that followed to acquire more knowledge and practical experience.

"I saw this same opportunity open up last year and I applied, but I knew deep down I was not quite ready yet. I was still in school at the time."

She said the opportunity opened earlier this year again, and she approached it with greater confidence.

"So I used the time in between to grow, and when it opened up again earlier this year, I felt it. Now I am ready."

Why she chose IP and content licensing

Oyedijo said her love for music played an important role in her decision to specialise in intellectual property and content licensing.

She explained that she was fascinated by the way legal knowledge could be used not only to protect creative works but also to regulate and generate value from them.

"What draws me to this specific area of law is that I love music, and I love how law can protect, regulate, and even help monetise creative work."

According to her, IP and content licensing provide an opportunity to combine her legal training with an industry she genuinely enjoys.

"It does not feel like work in the way people dread work."

'Law is everywhere'

The University of Ibadan graduate also challenged the perception that studying Law necessarily means pursuing a career inside a courtroom.

She said her legal education has equipped her with skills that have proved useful in the entertainment industry, particularly critical thinking and attention to detail.

"One thing I think a lot of people do not realise is that law is everywhere. It transcends the courtroom and sits at the centre of every industry, every transaction, every creative work."

Her experience in the music industry, she added, has given her a deeper understanding of the importance of lawyers to creatives.

Oyedijo believes artists and other creative professionals can suffer significant losses when they do not have adequate legal protection for their work.

"A lawyer is honestly one of the first professionals a creative should have in their corner, not an afterthought, not after things go wrong."

She said her experience has also changed the way she views the role of lawyers in the creative economy.

"The entertainment industry has shown me that law is not just protective, it is a tool for leverage and monetisation."

Has Deborah met Don Jazzy?

Oyedijo revealed that she has not yet had the opportunity to meet Don Jazzy since joining Mavin Records.

However, she said she has worked with some of the record label's signees, although she declined to disclose details because of the confidential nature of her work.

"I have not had the chance to meet Don Jazzy yet, but I have had the opportunity to work with some of Mavin's signees, the details of which I will keep close to my chest for obvious reasons!"

Despite being new to the organisation, Oyedijo described her experience at Mavin as positive.

She said the environment has been warm and that employees are approachable and willing to help interns and other young professionals grow.

"Everyone is approachable, willing to help, and invested in seeing you grow."

For someone beginning her professional journey, she said the sense of belonging has been particularly meaningful.

"It is the kind of place where you feel like you belong from day one, and that means everything when you are just starting out."

Her message to law students

Oyedijo's experience has also shaped the advice she would give to other young people studying Law.

She urged law students not to limit their career ambitions to conventional legal practice.

"There is so much more beyond the courtroom. So much. And I say this as someone who had to discover that for herself."

Rather than rushing into a particular career path, she encouraged students to understand their interests, experiment with different opportunities and remain open to unconventional career options.

"What do you enjoy? What spaces light you up?"

She also said that uncertainty should not necessarily be viewed negatively.

Oyedijo explained that even before she discovered exactly what she wanted, knowing what she did not want helped her gradually narrow down her options.

"Even in the seasons when I did not know what I wanted, I always had a sense of what I did not want, and that was enough to keep narrowing it down."

Her advice is simple: explore, research and pursue the area of law that genuinely inspires you.

"There is practically no area of life where law does not sit at the centre, so find the one that makes you come alive, research it, and go after it with everything you have."

Don Jazzy marks Mavin Records' 12th anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy had celebrated Mavin Records' 12th anniversary.

The recording company was founded in 2012, with founding members being ace music stars like Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, and Dr Sid, to mention a few.

Jazzy shared a music video of Mavin All-Stars, spanning from the time of Tiwa Savage to Di'ja, Reekado Banks, and others

Source: Legit.ng