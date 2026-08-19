A Nigerian woman identified as @mitemmybeautycollection on TikTok shared her University of Ibadan matriculation news 15 years after finishing secondary school

She revealed in the comments that she gained admission to study Sociology at UI, marking a long-awaited academic milestone

Her post drew emotional reactions from others who also waited years before gaining university admission

A Nigerian woman has moved social media users to tears after announcing that she officially became a University of Ibadan student, 15 years after completing secondary school.

The TikTok creator, known as @mitemmybeautycollection, shared a photo from her matriculation ceremony at the University of Ibadan in August 2026, alongside a message about choosing to celebrate growth over perfection.

Lady Gains Admission into University of Ibadan 15 Years After Leaving Secondary School, Shares Story

Source: UGC

In the comments section, she confirmed she had been admitted to study Sociology.

A Long Road to UI

Rather than dwell on the years that passed, the fresh student reframed her journey as proof that perseverance pays off. Her post carried a simple but pointed message: that it is never too late to pursue education, and that the timing of one's path does not diminish its worth.

"Never give up on yourself," she wrote, adding that she was choosing to mark the moment not as a final destination but as a sign of progress.

The post struck a chord with many Nigerians, particularly those who have experienced delays in accessing university education due to circumstances ranging from failed entrance attempts to financial hardship, a reality that remains common across the country.

See the TikTok post here:

Nigerians Share Their Own Stories

Several commenters opened up about their own delayed admission journeys, transforming the post into an unexpected gathering of shared experiences.

Prophet (Dr) Adelakun Peter said:

"I finished secondary school in 2005, got admission in 2016, now a resident doctor. Not how far, it's how well. Never look down on people, journey and timing are different."

DJ FREAKY DANIELS said:

"Congratulations dear. You are an indefatigable achiever. I left High School in 1989, got admission in 2004/2005 and graduated in 2010. It is not how far but how well."

Bea🌼Trice🎀 added:

"Mine is 12 years of leaving secondary school and I'm in my final year in UI."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng