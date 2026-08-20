The Netherlands' Immigration and Naturalisation Service published a step-by-step guide for foreigners whose citizenship applications have been approved

Approved applicants must attend a mandatory naturalisation ceremony within 1 year or risk losing their Dutch nationality entirely

Children aged 16 and over are also required to attend the ceremony, while younger children may attend but are not obligated to

The Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) of the Netherlands has outlined five key steps that foreigners must complete after receiving a positive decision on their Dutch citizenship application.

Receiving approval does not automatically make an applicant a Dutch citizen. According to the IND, several formal steps must be followed before nationality is officially granted.

Netherlands lists what foreigners must do after citizenship application approval. Photo: picture alliance

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Steps to becoming a Dutch citizen

1. Signing of Royal Decree

The first step involves the Royal Decree. Once the IND confirms that an applicant meets all the requirements, it forwards the decision to the King of the Netherlands, who must sign the decree to give official permission for the nationality to be granted.

2. Attending citizenship ceremony

The second and arguably most critical step is attending a mandatory naturalisation ceremony, which must take place within one year of receiving the positive decision. Missing this ceremony means the applicant will not receive Dutch nationality and will have to restart the entire application process. These ceremonies are organised by local councils, which use the occasion to mark the significance of becoming a Dutch citizen.

3. Make Declaration of Sovereignty

During the ceremony, attendees must make a Declaration of Solidarity, confirming that they understand the laws of the Kingdom of the Netherlands now apply to them. Upon completing this declaration, they receive a naturalisation decision as official proof of their new nationality.

4. Apply for Dutch passport

Following the ceremony, new Dutch citizens can apply to their local council for a Dutch passport or identity card. This document serves as formal identification under their new nationality.

5. Renounce nationality

The fifth step applies to those who indicated at the time of their application that they would give up their previous nationality. The renunciation process can often be completed at the embassy or consulate of the relevant country located in the Netherlands.

Dutch citizenship: Rules for minors

The IND also clarified rules surrounding children. Any child aged 16 or older at the time the naturalisation request was submitted must attend the ceremony alongside their parent. Children under 16 are welcome to attend but are not required to do so.

For parents who have already become Dutch citizens but whose minor children did not naturalise at the same time, there is an option to apply separately for what is known as post-naturalisation.

To qualify, the child must have been living in the Kingdom of the Netherlands for at least three consecutive years with a valid residence permit, and that permit must carry a non-temporary residence purpose at the time of the application.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng