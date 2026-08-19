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Nigerian Man in UK Uses 1-Hour Lunch Break to Rush Home and Make Eba: “I Have Egusi”
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Nigerian Man in UK Uses 1-Hour Lunch Break to Rush Home and Make Eba: “I Have Egusi”

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • A Nigerian man based in London used his one-hour workplace lunch break to dash home and cook eba
  • The man, known on TikTok as @coded_007backup, filmed himself making the eba and sitting down to eat it
  • He revealed he already had egusi soup waiting at home, making the lunchtime mission worth every minute

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A Nigerian man living in London has gone viral after revealing exactly how he chose to spend his one-hour lunch break at work — rushing home to cook and eat eba.

The young man, who goes by @coded_007backup on TikTok, posted a video documenting the entire lunchtime adventure, from the moment he left his workplace to the point where he sat down to enjoy his meal.

Nigerian man in London shares what he did with his 1-hour lunch break
Nigerian man in UK leaves workplace during lunch break to make eba at home. Photo Source: TikTok/coded_007backup
Source: Getty Images

UK: Nigerian man's one-hour break

Rather than grab something quick near the office, he made the deliberate decision to head home, where he already had egusi soup ready and waiting.

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"I have egusi at home,"

He said in the TikTok video, explaining why the dash was completely worth it.

The clip captures him in full stride, making his way back, then shows the process of preparing the eba before he finally settles in to eat. For anyone familiar with the effort that goes into a proper Nigerian meal, the fact that @coded_007backup pulled this off within a single lunch hour is what drew much of the attention.

Japa life and love for Nigerian food

The video struck a chord with many Nigerians in the diaspora who understand the particular comfort that comes from eating a familiar meal, especially in a country where the food culture is so different. No matter how well a person settles into life abroad, certain cravings are not easily replaced by a meal deal or a quick sandwich from a corner shop.

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For @coded_007backup, a plate of eba and egusi soup was clearly worth every minute of that one-hour window.

Watch the video he posted online below:

Nigerian man travelling to UK reviews meals

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man who travelled to the UK had shared his first flight experience, reviewing the different meals he was served during the seven-hour journey.

He revealed that he was served snacks, jollof rice, bread, cake, and tea, rating the overall food experience 7/10.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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Nigerian YouthsNIS - Nigeria Immigration ServiceDiaspora
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