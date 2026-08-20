Frank Lampard explained his decision to sign Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi for newly promoted Coventry City

Coventry secured the Super Eagles striker from Nottingham Forest for £9 million ahead of their Premier League return

Lampard pointed to Awoniyi's Premier League experience, physical strength, and desire for regular playing time as key factors

Frank Lampard has revealed that Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League track record was central to Coventry City's decision to sign the Nigeria international, with the Chelsea legend recalling a personal memory of the striker causing problems for one of his previous sides.

The Nigerian had become surplus to requirements at Forest, a situation that is expected to worsen following the appointment of Oliver Glasner as the club's new head coach.

Frank Lampard explains why Coventry City signed Taiwo Awoniyi. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

Coventry, who won promotion to the Premier League as EFL Championship winners, brought Awoniyi in from Nottingham Forest for £9 million, as noted by BBC Sport.

Why Coventry signed Awoniyi

Speaking ahead of Coventry's league opener against champions Arsenal, Lampard outlined what drew the club to the Nigerian international striker.

“In terms of Taiwo, we know him from his Premier League experience. He scored against my team before when I was at Chelsea. I always felt that he is a threat as an opponent,” Lampard said via Coventry Telegraph.

“When you look across our recruitment idea, we wanted to bring in Premier League experience. Power and strength, a player that can hold the ball up, and I think he is very valuable.”

The Coventry manager added that Awoniyi's desire to play regularly was another factor in the deal, arguing that the forward's hunger for consistent minutes would benefit the club's own ambitions in the top flight.

Lampard noted that the Nigerian's move was driven in part by his need to secure first-team football, a motivation he believes will sharpen the striker's focus and raise his output for the Sky Blues.

Awoniyi made his name in England after joining Forest and played a key role in their top-flight campaigns before falling down the pecking order at the City Ground.

At 27, and with Premier League experience already behind him, the forward arrives at Coventry as one of the more established attacking options in their squad for the new season.

Awoniyi reacts after joining Coventry

Legit.ng previously reported that Taiwo Awoniyi spoke about his excitement after completing his permanent move to Coventry City.

The striker is looking forward to his new challenge and admitted that he watched some of his new teammates when they were in the Championship.

Source: Legit.ng