The Spanish government has mentioned two groups of foreign nationals who are automatically exempt from the CCSE test required for nationality

A third group of applicants, including people who cannot read or write, may also qualify for a partial waiver under certain conditions

Applicants seeking dispensation must apply to the Spanish Ministry of Justice and receive approval before skipping the test

Spain has confirmed that two groups of foreign nationals are automatically exempt from taking the Constitutional and Sociocultural Knowledge of Spain (CCSE) test, a compulsory requirement in the process of obtaining Spanish nationality.

The Spanish government published the clarification as part of its official guidance on the CCSE examination, which applies in 2026.

Spain discloses the categories of foreigners exempt from the citizenship test. Photo Credit: Europa Press News

Source: Getty Images

The two groups granted automatic exemption are:

1. Minors.

2. People whose legal capacity has been modified.

Spanish citizenship test: People eligible for waiver

Beyond the automatic exemptions, the government said a separate category of people may be released from the CCSE requirement, but only if they can prove their eligibility to the Spanish Ministry of Justice and receive formal approval.

Those who can apply for a total dispensation include graduates of Compulsory Secondary Education, known as ESO, completed in Spain. Since these individuals have already gone through the Spanish education system, the government considers the test redundant in their case.

A partial waiver is also available for people who cannot read or write. This category acknowledges that sitting a written knowledge test would place an unfair burden on individuals without literacy skills.

The Ministry of Justice has the final say in all waiver requests. Applicants must submit sufficient evidence to support their claim before any exemption is granted.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Spain had announced the minimum score foreigners need to pass its citizenship test.

Citizenship: Foreigners exempted from Spain's language test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain had mentioned one category of foreigners exempted from its language test for citizenship.

The information was made available through the Spanish government and forms part of the broader set of requirements that applicants must meet before they can qualify for Spanish citizenship.

Alongside the language test details, the same official communication also outlined the minimum number of years a person must have resided in Spain before becoming eligible to apply, though this article focuses specifically on the language exemption.

Source: Legit.ng