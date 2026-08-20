Peter Obi has been captured in a viral video appearing to chase away his fervent supporter, Peter Akah, popularly known as Randy Peter

The former Anambra governor appeared visibly irritated as Akah stayed close to him during the encounter

The unusual moment has given social media users fresh material for jokes about the relationship between Obi and his outspoken supporter

Peter Obi has become the subject of online banter after a viral video appeared to show him chasing away one of his most passionate supporters, Peter Akah.

Akah, popularly known as Randy Peter or Peter for Nigeria, is known for his energetic support and online advocacy for the former Anambra State governor.

However, a recent encounter between the duo looked far from the usual cheerful moments shared by political supporters.

Peter Obi captured in a viral video appearing to chase away his fervent supporter, Peter Akah, popularly known as Randy Peter. Photos: Peter Obi/Peter Akah.

Source: Instagram

Peter Obi appears to send him away

In the short clip making the rounds online, Akah was seen close to Obi when the politician appeared visibly irritated.

Obi seemingly gestured for the activist to move away, with his body language suggesting that he wanted some space.

The brief moment was enough to catch the attention of social media users, who quickly turned the unusual encounter into a source of humour.

While the video does not reveal what happened before the exchange, viewers have been left wondering what may have prompted Obi's reaction.

Some commentators joked that Akah's energetic approach to supporting Obi may have finally tested the politician's patience.

Others suggested that the former governor may simply have wanted a break from constant filming and attention.

Watch the video of Peter Obi dismissing Peter Akah here:

Reactions trail Peter Obi's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below

@victorumesi stated:

"Moving around with clowns because he himself is dull. How can someone who is trying to sell himself as a serious candidate that should be considered for the highest office in Nigeria be surrounded by charlatans like this?"

@Emmanue26833751 noted:

"The man has allowed these guys to turn his campaign to childishness. I feel for him sha, good mind, surrounded by people wey dey find social media money! Everybody go dey alright las las"

@Moregrace524 shared:

"The same content we created on 2023 we will do it better by 2027. Watch and see when it starts"

Peter Obi appeared visibly irritated as Akah stayed close to him during the encounter. Photo: Peter Obi.

Source: Facebook

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Source: Legit.ng