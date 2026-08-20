China's government published the exact income threshold foreigners must meet to qualify for a permanent residence permit in the country

The requirement ties eligibility to four consecutive years of high earnings, with a strict residential condition attached

The salary figure, when converted to naira, runs into hundreds of millions annually, placing the bar well out of reach for most

China has disclosed the minimum annual income a foreigner must earn over a period of four consecutive years to become eligible for a permanent residence permit in the country.

The Chinese government stated that an individual must record an annual salary of CNY 1,500,000 (N300,439,034) for four straight years to meet the income requirement.

China names salary foreigners need for 4 consecutive years to get permanent residence. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/China Pool/Eternity in an Instant

Source: Getty Images

China's permanent residence salary requirement

Beyond the salary threshold, the government outlined additional conditions that must be satisfied simultaneously. The applicant must have been employed in Beijing for at least four consecutive years, and must have physically resided in China for a minimum of six months in each of those years.

The official statement on the government's website reads:

"If you have worked in Beijing for at least 4 consecutive years and resided in China for at least 6 months each year, with an annual salary income of CNY ¥1,500,000 or above for 4 consecutive years, then you may apply for permanent residence permit."

The use of the word "apply" is notable: meeting the criteria does not guarantee approval but makes the applicant eligible to submit an application.

What the figures mean for foreign workers

The CNY 1,500,000 (roughly N300 million per year in naira terms) means a qualifying applicant would need to have earned close to N1.2 billion across the four years. For context, this places the bar significantly above the income lethe four yearsority of foreign workers based in China, including many professionals in skilled industries.

The disclosure has drawn attention given how competitive and financially demanding the pathway to permanent residency in China is, particularly when compared with similar routes in other countries that weigh broader factors such as educational background, investment activity, or professional contributions.

Nigerian lady deported from China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian businesswoman had shared her ordeal after being deported from China following issues with her visa and invitation letter.

She claimed she lost about N6 million on the trip and was banned from returning to China after immigration officials reportedly discovered that the invitation letter was fake.

Source: Legit.ng