Kehinde Yusuf, a University of Ibadan engineering graduate, applied to UBC's Master's programme and received a rejection the year before winning a full scholarship

Yusuf was selected as one of only 42 Mastercard Foundation Scholars at UBC Vancouver out of over 11,000 applicants who applied for the scholarship

The UI graduate credited her twin sister Taiwo, her recommenders, and her faith for carrying him through years of scholarship rejections before his breakthrough

Kehinde Yusuf, a first-class graduate of the University of Ibadan, has announced her selection as a Mastercard Foundation Scholar at the University of British Columbia, where he will pursue a Master of Applied Science, one year after UBC rejected his application.

Yusuf shared the news on LinkedIn in August 2026, recounting a scholarship journey marked by numerous rejections before his breakthrough.

University of Ibadan Graduate Wins Master's Scholarship to Canadian University, Shares Story

Source: UGC

She wrote that he learned to read every "NO" as "Next Opportunity," a mindset he credits with keeping her going through multiple failed applications across the years.

How Mass Timber Sparked the Dream

Her academic focus was shaped by an unexpected discovery during his time at the University of Ibadan, where she first encountered mass timber construction.

The concept of wood-based skyscrapers and their potential to reduce carbon emissions captivated him, and she resolved then to pursue the field at postgraduate level. That curiosity eventually led her to the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program and UBC's Sustainable Built Environment Lab.

The numbers behind her selection put her achievement in sharp relief. UBC has 70,898 students across both campuses, with 59,150 at UBC Vancouver alone.

Among those, 16,154 are international students, 4,353 are graduate international students, and only 42 hold Mastercard Foundation Scholarships. Of those 42, just two are thesis-based scholars. Yusuf is one of them, chosen from a pool of over 11,000 applicants.

The People Who Made It Possible

Yusuf was candid about how much he owed to those around her. Her recommenders, Prof. Nureni Adedapo Adewole, Prof. Temidayo Omoniyi, and Engr. Adeniran David, supported her applications repeatedly without making her feel like a burden. Prof. Haibo Feng guided her through two full cycles of the Mastercard Foundation application process, a contribution Yusuf described as one of the biggest reasons he made it through.

Her twin sister, Taiwo, sat with her through the emotional weight of every rejection and celebrated every small win as though it were the last one needed. Friends including Daniel, Goodness, and James provided encouragement and counsel throughout the process.

Earlier recognition through the Nigeria Higher Education Foundation Scholar programme and The Bridge Program also played a role in sustaining her ambition.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to Yusuf's announcement below:

Khadijat Sikirulahi said:

"This is so inspiring. Congratulations to you my scholar Kehinde Yusuf 🎉🎉✨✨ This is just the beginning of greater achievements.!!"

Oluchi Annastecia Nwafor said:

"When you are determined for greatness, no amount of rejection can make you quit. NO is truly Next Opportunity, because if you had gotten a YES earlier, you might not have pushed further to get here today. Congratulations!"

Chidinma Nwatu said:

"Ohhh, this just made me happyyyy. Congratulationssssssssss to you, Kenny!!!! I am so proud and happy for youuuuuuu 🥹❤️❤️ I can't wait to see all that you'll achieve."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng