A first-class law graduate from the University of Ibadan (UI) has secured an intern role at Don Jazzy's Mavin Records label

Mavin Records is a leading Nigerian record label founded on May 8, 2012, by veteran producer Don Jazzy and is based in Lagos

Announcing her internship role at the record label, the law scholar, who is a mental health advocate, declared that it is just the beginning

Deborah Oyedijo, a lady who bagged a first-class honours degree in law at the University of Ibadan (UI), is now an intern at Mavin Records.

Deborah shared the exciting career update on LinkedIn on July 6.

A University of Ibadan law graduate joins Don Jazzy's Mavin Records. Photo Credit: @donjazzy, LinkedIn/Deborah Oyedijo

Source: Instagram

About UI law graduate's role at Mavin Records

Deborah shared pictures taken at the Mavin Records label office and disclosed that she would be working there as an IP and content licensing intern with the Mavin Future Five, cohort 3.

The law scholar admitted that she is still in disbelief over the intern role, revealing that she had actually applied for the opportunity in August 2025, but she somehow knew she was not ready at the time.

To get ready, Deborah noted that she had to take intentional steps, the first of which was writing her final year thesis on music streaming and royalty protection.

"Last week, I joined the Mavin Records family.

"I began my role as an IP & Content Licensing Intern with the Mavin Future Five, Cohort 3, and I still can't quite believe it. Here's the thing though. I actually applied for this same opportunity last year in August. I put in for it, but somewhere in me, I knew I wasn't ready yet. I didn't have everything I needed. Not yet, so I got ready.

"Because I realised early on that what this takes goes beyond what I was taught in school, the music industry, the rights, the licensing, the business of it, the specifics had to be sought out deliberately.

"The first intentional step I took was writing my final year thesis on music streaming and royalty protection. That was me pointing myself in the direction I wanted to go.

"Then I got to work. I enrolled in the CTF Bootcamp. I earned a scholarship into CBA for Africa. I took on internships that threw me into the deep end of music licensing, publishing administration, and rights management. I learnt, I made mistakes, I got better. And when the opportunity opened up again earlier this year, I knew this time, I'm ready. After several stages, I was selected. And now here I am..." Deborah wrote on LinkedIn.

She looked forward to learning what she would learn, work on and other aspects of interning at one of the biggest labels in Africa.

"...I am looking forward to what I will learn, what I will work on, and the incredible people I get to work with, at the leading music institution in Africa. This is just the beginning."

Based in Lagos, Mavin Records, which was founded on May 8, 2012, by veteran producer Don Jazzy after Mo' Hits Records' dissolution, operates as a global entertainment powerhouse, with Universal Music Group acquiring a majority stake in 2024

A UI law graduate joins the Mavin Records family as an intern. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Deborah Oyedijo

Source: UGC

Mavin Records' new intern celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

Michael Oluwagunwa said:

"Congratulations, mentor 🥳🥳🥳 Phenomenal movessss!!"

Oludele Halleluyah said:

"Congratulations, Debby. I'm proud of you."

Olaoluwa Olatayo said:

"Phenomenal."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that singer Korede Bello had explained why he left Mavin Records.

Amount Mavin Records spent to promote song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Don Jazzy had disclosed how much Mavin Records spent to promote Rema's hit song Calm Down.

He made this known on December 11, 2025, during an interview with Toolz on Bounce FM, where he discussed the challenges of pushing African music to a global audience. The music mogul explained that making a song successful worldwide requires constant promotion and smart moves in different markets.

Don Jazzy said the money spent has brought huge returns for both Rema and the label. He explained that breaking into big markets takes well-planned, high-budget campaigns, just like what top Western pop stars do.

Source: Legit.ng