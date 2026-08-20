The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria published 10 reasons why NHF mortgage loan applications face delays or outright rejection

Contributors who have not paid into the National Housing Fund for at least six months are automatically disqualified from accessing any loan

Applicants who go directly to FMBN instead of using a licensed mortgage loan originator risk being turned away entirely

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The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has released a list of 10 reasons why an applicant's mortgage loan request under the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme may either be held up or rejected outright.

The FMBN, which provides long-term, affordable, single-digit interest rate mortgage loans to NHF contributors, published the guidance to help Nigerians understand where their applications may be falling short.

Its products include the NHF Mortgage Loan, Rent-to-Own, Cooperative Housing Loan, and Home Renovation Loan, among others.

NHF loan: 10 requirements that could determine whether your application succeeds. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Because the NHF is a revolving fund, the bank said thorough checks on applicants are essential to ensure loan repayments flow back into the pool for other Nigerians to benefit.

10 Reasons Your FMBN Loan May Be Rejected

1. Inadequate contribution period

Applicants must have contributed to the National Housing Fund for a minimum of six months to qualify for an FMBN loan. Those who have not met the minimum contribution period may not be eligible for a mortgage loan.

2. Unsatisfactory evidence of regular income

Applicants must provide adequate evidence of a regular income capable of supporting loan repayment. Where an applicant cannot demonstrate a reliable income stream, the application may not be approved.

3. Inability to meet the prescribed repayment period

The maximum repayment period is 35 years or until the contributor turns 60, depending on the applicable circumstances.

FMBN considers an applicant's income and remaining years of service when determining the amount that can be borrowed and the repayment period. If the applicant's income is insufficient to support full repayment within the prescribed period, the loan may be denied.

4. Delay by the Primary Mortgage Bank

Loan applications may sometimes be delayed because of internal processes at Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs).

FMBN said such delays can affect the overall approval process and that it is engaging PMBs to improve the speed of processing applications.

5. Poorly defined loan purpose

Applicants must clearly state the purpose of the loan. The facility must be used for building, purchasing, rent-to-purchase or renovating residential accommodation.

Applications with unclear, ambiguous or unrelated loan purposes may be rejected.

6. Single obligor limit

The single obligor limit imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria is another factor that can restrict the amount of mortgage loans FMBN can offer within a specified period.

FMBN said it is engaging the CBN on the restriction to enable more Nigerians to benefit from mortgage financing.

7. Unavailable interim security

Applicants seeking construction loans or loans for outright property purchases are required to provide interim security.

This may include a Certificate of Occupancy or relevant land registration documents. Failure to provide the required security may prevent the applicant from accessing the loan.

8. Incomplete documentation or failure to meet requirements

Each FMBN loan product has specific eligibility requirements and documentation.

Applicants who fail to submit the required documents or meet other conditions may experience delays or have their applications denied.

9. No disbursement approval

Loan approval does not automatically mean that the funds are immediately available.

After approval, customers must obtain the necessary disbursement approval before accessing the funds. Without this approval, an applicant may have an approved loan but remain unable to receive the money.

10. Applying through the wrong channel

Applicants are expected to apply through a duly licensed and accredited Mortgage Loan Originator, such as a Primary Mortgage Bank.

FMBN said applicants should not apply directly to the bank where the applicable process requires them to use an accredited mortgage loan originator. Failure to use the correct channel may result in the application not being attended to.

Income, documents, contribution history and application channel could affect your NHF loan approval. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

What applicants should do if their application is delayed

FMBN advised applicants who have satisfied all the requirements but are still experiencing delays to contact the bank for enquiries.

Applicants can send their application details to info@fmbn.gov.ng, visit an FMBN branch office or contact their appointed Primary Mortgage Bank for assistance.

The bank's guidance underscores the importance of meeting the NHF contribution requirement, submitting complete documentation, demonstrating repayment capacity and using the correct application channel.

FG opens portal for laptops, phones loans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has announced the steps Nigerians must follow to access financing for laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices through the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), aims to make digital devices more accessible by offering eligible Nigerians consumer credit to fund their purchases.

Applicants are required to complete an online registration form before they can be considered for the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng