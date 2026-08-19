Priscilla Agada, a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate, secured a full-time role at Bank of America after completing an internship with the firm in 2024

She joined the American multinational bank as a Fixed Income Trade Support Analyst earlier in 2026, following the completion of her undergraduate degree

Agada took to LinkedIn to reflect on her first six months in the role of a fixed income analyst and what the experience has meant for her career

Priscilla Agada, a University of Lagos graduate, has shared the news of her transition from intern to full-time employee at Bank of America, drawing warm reactions from her professional network online.

Agada announced on LinkedIn on August 18, 2026, that she had officially joined the American multinational banking giant as a Fixed Income Trade Support Analyst earlier in the year.

UNILAG graduate gets a Bank of America job and shares how her journey has been so far. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Priscilla Agada

Source: UGC

The appointment followed a successful internship she completed with the bank in 2024, and came shortly after she wrapped up her undergraduate studies.

UNILAG graduate goes from intern to full-time analyst

Reflecting on her first six months in the role, Agada described the experience as rewarding beyond expectation. She spoke of learning from talented colleagues, taking on new challenges, and gaining a deeper understanding of how financial markets operate, particularly the work that takes place behind the scenes.

"My experience over the last six months has been nothing short of amazing," she wrote in the post.

"I've had the opportunity to learn from incredibly talented people, take on new challenges, and gain a much deeper understanding of the markets and the work that happens behind the scenes."

She extended her gratitude to those who supported her along the way and to the bank itself for making the shift from internship to full-time employment such a smooth and meaningful one.

"I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey and to the Bank for making the transition from intern to full-time analyst such a rewarding one," she added.

Agada also made clear that this milestone is one she views as a starting point rather than a destination, expressing enthusiasm for what lies ahead in her career.

Netizens celebrate UNILAG graduate

The announcement drew praise from professionals across her network, with many congratulating her on the achievement.

@Shukurat Opeyemi Abdullahi ACA, FMVA®, AFM said:

"Congratulations, star 🌟 The sky is your starting point 🦅."

@Marvelous Ige, ACA said:

"Congratulations Priscilla Agada 🎉 🎉 Really big one and well deserving!"

@Francis Ogundokun said:

"Congratulations Priscilla ✨."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNILAG graduate had secured his first job four months after completing his NYSC.

UNILAG graduate earns first-class in rare course

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILAG graduate had achieved a first-class degree in a rare course.

The young lady, whose name is Tomi Sulaimon, got many people talking about her course after she posted a video from her convocation event on social media.

She mentioned that she finished with a first-class degree and shared the exact CGPA she got after years of study in her department.

Source: Legit.ng