Canada's official immigration website has outlined two specific categories of foreigners who are exempt from the proof of funds requirement

One category covers applicants under the Canadian Experience Class, a popular pathway for those already in the country

The second category involves foreigners who already hold a valid job offer and are authorised to work in Canada

Canada has revealed that certain categories of foreign nationals are not required to demonstrate financial sufficiency when applying to come to the country, a detail that could significantly ease the immigration process for eligible applicants.

The Canadian government's official immigration website states clearly that not every visa applicant must prove they have enough money to support themselves and any accompanying family members. Two specific groups are named as exempt from this requirement.

Canada waives proof of funds requirement for 2 categories of visa applicants. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/DAVE CHAN

Source: Getty Images

Canada: Who qualifies for the exemption

The first group consists of people applying under the Canadian Experience Class. This pathway is typically used by individuals who have already gained skilled work experience or completed studies in Canada and are looking to transition to permanent residency. The second group covers foreigners who are already authorised to work in Canada and hold a valid job offer. Importantly, this exemption applies even when those individuals are applying under the Federal Skilled Worker Program or the Federal Skilled Trades Program, both of which would ordinarily carry financial requirements.

The Canadian website captures the exemption in the following terms:

"You don't need to show that you have enough money to support yourself and your family if you're applying under the Canadian Experience Class

or

"You're authorized to work in Canada and you have a valid job offer, even if you apply under the Federal Skilled Worker Program or the Federal Skilled Trades Program."

Canada: What this means for applicants

For many prospective immigrants, the proof of funds requirement is one of the more challenging hurdles in the application process, as it demands that applicants show a set amount of accessible savings depending on family size. Being exempt removes that burden entirely for those who qualify.

Applicants who fall into either of these two categories should still ensure they meet all other conditions attached to their chosen immigration pathway, as the exemption applies only to the financial demonstration requirement and not to the broader eligibility criteria.

Permanent residence: UK sets income requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had clarified the income foreigners on Skilled Worker and Care Worker visas need to earn when applying for permanent residence.

The government stated that applicants must meet the required salary threshold for their occupation and provide evidence of their earnings.

Source: Legit.ng