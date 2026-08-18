Slovakia has published the exact financial requirement a foreigner must meet to qualify for a Slovak long-term visa

The country set the required amount at EUR 56 per each day of planned stay in the Slovak Republic

Applicants must provide a bank account statement as proof of the financial means to cover their time in Slovakia

Slovakia has set out a clear financial benchmark that foreign nationals must meet before they can qualify for a long-term visa to the country.

According to information published on the official Slovak government website, any applicant seeking a long-term visa must be able to demonstrate that they hold sufficient funds to cover their entire stay.

Slovakia sets amount foreigners must show to qualify for long-term visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Anadolu/peng song

Source: Getty Images

What Slovakia's visa financial requirement means

The figure required is EUR 56 (N87,556) for every single day of the planned visit.

The requirement is not simply a declaration of intent. Applicants must back up their claim with documentary evidence, specifically a bank account statement that confirms the balance meets the stated daily threshold.

The official guidance on the website reads:

"documents indicating that the applicant possesses sufficient means of subsistence during his stay in the Slovak Republic (e.g. bank account statement confirming the financial means of 56 EUR per each day of stay)."

Slovakia's visa: What this means for applicants

For Nigerians considering Slovakia as a destination, the figure carries real weight given the current naira exchange rate. A 30-day stay would require an applicant to show the equivalent of approximately EUR 1,680, which translates to roughly N2.6 million, sitting in their bank account at the time of application.

The longer the intended stay, the higher the balance required, meaning applicants planning extended visits must plan their finances carefully and well in advance before approaching the visa process.

UAE sets financial requirements foreigners must meet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had announced four conditions foreign students must meet to qualify for a residency permit.

The requirements include meeting the country’s financial solvency rules and providing the necessary documents to support the residency application.

Source: Legit.ng