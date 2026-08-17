Germany officially stated the minimum gross annual salary a foreign worker must be offered to qualify for its visa for professionally experienced workers

The German government published the salary requirement on its official website as part of its 2026 immigration guidelines

The figure converts to over N71 million for Nigerian applicants eyeing a work opportunity in Germany

Germany has set out the exact salary threshold a foreign national must meet to be considered eligible for its visa designed for professionally experienced workers.

According to information published on Germany's official government website, any foreigner seeking to work in the country under this visa category must receive a gross annual salary of at least €45,630 from their prospective employer. At current exchange rates, that figure converts to approximately N71,675,604.

Germany sets salary foreigners need to qualify for experienced worker visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Juliane Sonntag/Westend61

Source: Getty Images

Germany's salary requirement for foreign workers

The government's website states the condition clearly, noting that the job offer must guarantee the minimum figure before an applicant can proceed with a visa application.

The website reads:

"Minimum salary: Your potential job in Germany guarantees you a gross annual salary of at least €45,630 (as of 2026)."

The requirement applies specifically to the visa category for professionally experienced workers, meaning applicants must not only secure a qualifying job offer but ensure the compensation attached to that role meets the threshold set by the German government for 2026.

Germany visa: What this means for applicants

For Nigerians exploring opportunities to work in Germany, the salary floor represents a key benchmark to confirm before beginning any visa process. With the naira equivalent sitting above N71 million per year, the requirement underscores both the earning potential and the formal criteria attached to legitimate work migration into Germany.

Germany has increasingly positioned itself as a destination for skilled and experienced workers from outside the European Union, and publishing clear financial requirements on its government platform is part of that wider effort to make the process transparent for prospective applicants.

Germany sets requirement for foreign students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had announced the amount foreign students must prove they have to qualify for a higher education visa.

The German government said applicants must show they can cover their living expenses, either through a blocked bank account or a declaration of commitment.

Source: Legit.ng