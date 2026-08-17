A Twitter user shared details about RCCG Assistant General Overseer Pastor J.F. Odesola, describing him as arguably the most educated pastor in Nigeria

Pastor Odesola holds six doctorate degrees, multiple master's degrees, and three bachelor's degrees obtained across nine local and international institutions

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some users questioning how one person could accumulate so many degrees across a lifetime

Pastor J.F. Odesola, the Assistant General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has become the subject of widespread conversation online.

This came after a Twitter user spotlighted his extraordinary academic record, describing him as arguably the most educated pastor in Nigeria.

Meet RCCG pastor with 6 PhDs, 4 Master's and other degrees. Photo: jfodesola

Source: UGC

The post, shared by @Big_marvis in August 2026, detailed the credentials of Pastor Johnson Funsho Odesola, who was born on 5 June 1959 in Igbajo, Osun State.

According to the post and information confirmed on his official website, Odesola holds six PhDs, four master's degrees, and three bachelor's degrees, obtained across more than nine local and international tertiary institutions.

RCCG Pastor Odesola's academic and ministry journey

His official profile describes him as "a distinguished specialist in Divinity" whose qualifications span fields including Theology, Christian Education, Business Administration, Cultural Anthropology, Law, and Musicology. He also holds a Higher National Diploma, an Ordinary National Diploma, and diplomas in various academic and theological disciplines.

Beyond his academic achievements, he has authored more than 70 books, received numerous international honours, and is a recognised speaker at leadership conferences globally.

His personal life carries its own notable connections: his two daughters, Titilope and Tolulope, are married to Leke Adeboye and Joshua Mike-Bamiloye, sons of Pastor E.A. Adeboye and gospel filmmaker Pastor Mike Bamiloye, respectively.

His website also notes that following over 40 years of service, he was recently appointed Continental Overseer for Africa 3 and the Middle East.

See the X post below:

Nigerians react to post about RCCG pastor

The post generated lively debate, with reactions ranging from admiration to scepticism.

@Rotleo3819 said:

"He is no more in charge of personnel and administration. He is now the continental Overseer RCCG continent 3. Pastor Dele Balogun is now in charge of personnel and administration. Thank you for the write up."

@do_my_1786 said:

"A single PhD degree can take an average of 5 years. So that's 30 years. Then 4 masters another 12 years. Where can we verify this. A polymath will have evidences of the achievements."

@Colonel_Blade said:

"He's affiliated with Adeboye. That summarises this entire waste of a post. And the entire waste of PhDs and education."

@omisoreola said:

"This is really good and amazing. A pastor and a Scholar."

In related stories, a lady mistakenly sent N100,000 to her pastor instead of N10,000, while a pastor shared why he gave his wife his first car and continued trekking.

Pastor rejects N30 offering, shares reason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor caused a scene after he rejected a N30 offering given by a woman after preaching to bus passengers.

In a viral video, the pastor explained why he would not collect the offering, causing drama between him and the passenger.

Many who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the pastor's reaction to the woman's offering.

Source: Legit.ng