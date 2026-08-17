A video of Boy Alinco, the Papa Ajasco actor, recently surfaced online showing him looking strikingly younger than his age

The actor appeared at colleague Bimbo Oshin's birthday celebration abroad, where he was spotted dancing and spraying dollars

Fans who spotted the video could not help but compare his appearance to colleagues who remained in Nigeria with Wale Adenuga's company

A video making the rounds online has got Nigerians talking, and this time it is veteran actor Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco, who has people doing a double take.

The Papa Ajasco star, who relocated abroad several years ago, resurfaced in a clip shared by actress Bimbo Oshin on Sunday, 16 August 2026.

Reactions as Boy Alinco wows fans with youthful look at Bimbo Oshin's birthday abroad. Photo credit@bayobankole

Source: Instagram

Oshin had been marking her birthday while overseas, and a number of her colleagues showed up to celebrate with her. Boy Alinco was among those present, and he made his presence felt, dancing alongside the celebrant and spraying her with dollar bills.

Boy Alinco's youthful appearance causes stir

What truly caught the attention of viewers, however, was how the actor looked. Approaching 60, Boy Alinco appeared to have defied the years entirely, with many fans insisting he looked no older than a man in his thirties.

Boy Alinco wows fans with youthful look at Bimbo Oshin's birthday. Photo credit@bayobankole

Source: Instagram

His glowing appearance sparked an outpouring of excitement online, with several commenters drawing comparisons between him and some of his former colleagues who remained with Wale Adenuga's production company.

Boy Alinco earned a loyal fanbase through his comedic performances in the long-running Nigerian sitcom Papa Ajasco, produced by Wale Adenuga. His decision to relocate abroad has clearly been a talking point among fans for years, and this latest sighting seemed to settle the debate for many.

Here is the Instagram video of Boy Alinco at Bimbo Osin's birthday party in Maryland:

What fans said about Boy Alinco

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@awhyprime wrote:

"Na Alingo get sense pass from ADENUGA company the rest na mumu but it's well"

@kingbharry3488_ commented:

"I wish someone i told Boy Alinco was doing great and argued would see this video now and rest some smart egbon wey don see future don japa tey tey when it was easy!"

@lurdmiller_ shared:

"I'm so happy for this bros ooo Mr Alinco for decision he made by relocating.

@temitv1 wrote:

"I love you sister Bimbo. You are so beautiful. God bless you sister."

@amasaismail stated:

"Boy Alinko looking good, and appears to be doing better where he is presently"

Boy Alinco spotted with grey hair

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian actor Bayo Bankole, popularly known for his iconic Boy Alinco role in the Papa Ajasco series, sparked reactions online following a video of the comic actor.

In the clip, some netizens were surprised by his changed appearance, particularly his grey hair and other noticeable features, as they reflected on how much he has aged over the years.

The video quickly drew reactions from Nigerians, with many sharing their thoughts about Bankole’s transformation and reminiscing about his memorable days as Boy Alinco.

Source: Legit.ng