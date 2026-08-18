The federal government is offering eligible Nigerians housing loans of up to N50 million through the NHF Mortgage Loan scheme

Applicants must have made NHF contributions for at least six months and apply through an FMBN-accredited mortgage institution

The loan carries an interest rate of no more than 6% per annum and can be repaid over a period of up to 30 years

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The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) is offering Nigerians access to housing finance of up to N50 million under the National Housing Fund (NHF) Mortgage Loan scheme, but prospective borrowers must satisfy a set of conditions before their applications can be considered.

The scheme covers housing purchases, construction, home improvement and renovation.

Loans attract an interest rate capped at 6% per annum, with repayment terms of up to 30 years.

Applicants seeking the FG’s N50m housing loan must demonstrate a regular source of income Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

9 Requirements to Qualify for the NHF Loan

Below are the nine conditions FMBN has set for prospective borrowers:

1. Nigerian citizenship and minimum age

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens and at least 18 years old.

2. NHF registration

Prospective borrowers must be registered contributors under the National Housing Fund, which FMBN administers.

3. Minimum contribution period

Applicants must have made consistent NHF contributions for a minimum of six months before submitting a mortgage application.

4. Regular income:

Borrowers must show they earn a steady income sufficient to support mortgage repayments.

5. Proof of income

Self-employed applicants are required to document their earnings and demonstrate the ability to service the loan.

6. Application through an accredited institution

Applications cannot be submitted directly to FMBN. Borrowers must go through a licensed Primary Mortgage Bank or an FMBN-accredited mortgage loan originator.

7. Eligible property:

The property to be financed must meet legal, planning and documentation standards before it can serve as collateral for the mortgage.

8. Supporting documents

Required paperwork includes NHF contribution records, proof of income, payslips, property title documents, valuation reports and a completed mortgage application form.

9. Repayment capacity

FMBN limits monthly repayments to one-third of the applicant's income, and applicants must demonstrate they can meet this threshold.

How Much Can Borrowers Actually Access?

While the maximum individual loan stands at N50 million, not all applicants will receive the full amount.

The sum approved depends on the applicant's income, repayment capacity and the value of the property.

FMBN also sets a general cap of 90% of the property's cost or valuation, meaning borrowers are expected to contribute towards the balance.

Nigerians can use the N50m housing facility to improve or renovate an existing residential property Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

What can the N50m loan be used for?

The NHF Mortgage Loan is designed specifically for housing purposes.

Eligible borrowers can use the facility to:

Purchase a residential property.

Build a house.

Improve an existing home.

Renovate an existing home.

How to apply

Applicants should first confirm their NHF registration and contribution status before approaching an accredited mortgage institution.

Nigerians interested in the scheme can check FMBN’s latest NHF Mortgage Loan requirements before applying.

Application link below

FG invites Nigerians to apply for N50k

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has opened applications for its Conditional Grant Scheme (CGS), offering eligible nano and micro businesses a non-repayable grant of N50,000 to support business growth and job creation.

The programme is designed to help small enterprises strengthen their operations through financial support that does not require repayment, provided beneficiaries comply with the scheme's conditions.

Source: Legit.ng