Germany published a step-by-step guide on how foreigners can apply online to take up employment as an academic in the country

The German government listed two key requirements that every applicant must meet before proceeding with the online application

Applicants are required to select their country of origin and fill in the necessary personal and professional details to complete the process

Germany has outlined the process through which foreign nationals can apply online to work as academics in the country, publishing a clear step-by-step guide on its official digital portal.

According to the information published on the German government's website, any foreigner who wishes to proceed with the application must first satisfy two conditions:

Germany shares website for foreigners seeking visa for employment. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Omer Messinger/Wolfgang Deuter

Source: Getty Images

Germany: Two requirements before you apply

1. An academic degree that is recognised in Germany

2. An employment relationship in Germany

Both requirements must be in place before a foreign national can move forward with the process.

Germany: How the online application works

Once a prospective applicant confirms that both conditions have been met, the next step is to click on a designated box on the portal and select the country they are from.

After making that selection, the applicant is directed to a new page where they are required to enter all the necessary personal and professional information needed to complete the online application for academic employment in Germany.

The application is handled entirely through Germany's official digital visa and employment portal, located at digital.diplo.de/arbeitsaufnahme-akademiker.

Germany launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the German government had published a list of five professions in high demand across the country.

The full list highlighted jobs that Germany needs as it continues efforts to attract skilled foreign workers to fill labour shortages in the country.

Source: Legit.ng