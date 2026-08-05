Australia's government published the medical requirements foreigners must meet before their work or study visa applications can move forward

The list includes tests that target specific health conditions, with applicants required to complete all of them before approval

Foreigners planning to train in Australia as doctors, dentists, or nurses also fall under the same medical screening requirements

Australia has made it mandatory for foreigners applying for work or study visas, as well as those seeking entry to train in healthcare professions, to complete a set of medical tests before their applications can be approved.

The Australian government published the full list of required tests on its official website, outlining what foreign nationals must undergo as part of the visa process.

Australia announces tests foreigners must take before getting visa to enter the country. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Laura Reid/Asanka Ratnayake/Naomi Baker-ICC

Source: Getty Images

Medical tests required for Australia visa

Below are the five tests that applicants must complete:

- Medical examination

- Chest X-ray

- Serum creatinine/eGFR

- HIV test

- Hepatitis B and C tests

The requirements apply to anyone applying on a work or study basis, and also extend to foreigners who intend to enter Australia specifically to train as doctors, dentists, or nurses.

Who the requirements cover

The screening is not limited to a single visa category. Whether an applicant is pursuing employment, academic study, or professional medical training, the same health checks apply before a visa decision can be made.

The chest X-ray and serum creatinine/eGFR test assess respiratory and kidney health, respectively, while the HIV and hepatitis screenings check for infectious conditions. The general medical examination rounds out the process, giving Australian authorities a broader picture of each applicant's health status.

Applicants are expected to complete all five tests and submit the results as part of their visa documentation before the process can advance.

Australia announces health requirement for pregnant women

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined five key privileges that remain exclusive to Australian citizens.

The report explained that although permanent residents enjoy several benefits, they cannot access certain rights until they become Australian citizens.

Source: Legit.ng