Australia Lists 5 Medical Tests Foreigners Must Pass for Work or Study Visa
- Australia's government published the medical requirements foreigners must meet before their work or study visa applications can move forward
- The list includes tests that target specific health conditions, with applicants required to complete all of them before approval
- Foreigners planning to train in Australia as doctors, dentists, or nurses also fall under the same medical screening requirements
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Australia has made it mandatory for foreigners applying for work or study visas, as well as those seeking entry to train in healthcare professions, to complete a set of medical tests before their applications can be approved.
The Australian government published the full list of required tests on its official website, outlining what foreign nationals must undergo as part of the visa process.
Medical tests required for Australia visa
Below are the five tests that applicants must complete:
- Medical examination
- Chest X-ray
- Serum creatinine/eGFR
- HIV test
- Hepatitis B and C tests
The requirements apply to anyone applying on a work or study basis, and also extend to foreigners who intend to enter Australia specifically to train as doctors, dentists, or nurses.
Who the requirements cover
The screening is not limited to a single visa category. Whether an applicant is pursuing employment, academic study, or professional medical training, the same health checks apply before a visa decision can be made.
The chest X-ray and serum creatinine/eGFR test assess respiratory and kidney health, respectively, while the HIV and hepatitis screenings check for infectious conditions. The general medical examination rounds out the process, giving Australian authorities a broader picture of each applicant's health status.
Applicants are expected to complete all five tests and submit the results as part of their visa documentation before the process can advance.
Australia announces health requirement for pregnant women
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined five key privileges that remain exclusive to Australian citizens.
The report explained that although permanent residents enjoy several benefits, they cannot access certain rights until they become Australian citizens.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng