Offor Prosper Chibuikem, a student of Methodist College, Uzuakoli, has posted his 2026 WASSCE result on Facebook, asking if his grades were good enough

The student scored A1 in five subjects, including Physics and Computer Hardware, but got C4 in General Mathematics and C6 in English Language

His post sparked a conversation online, with respondents sharing their opinions on whether his result could earn him a spot at FUTO

Offor Prosper Chibuikem, a student of Methodist College, Uzuakoli, took to Facebook on August 7, 2026, to share his 2026 WASSCE result and ask a straightforward question: would his grades be strong enough to earn him admission to study Software Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

The post, made under the Facebook name Bìg Shämps in a Facebook group, included a screenshot of his official WAEC result, which drew responses from other users eager to weigh in.

A boy who aims to study software engineering at FUTO has posted his 2026 WAEC result. Photo Credit: Bìg Shämps, WAEC

Source: Facebook

Offor Prosper Chibuikem's 2026 WAEC result

According to the result shared online, Chibuikem performed impressively in several science subjects, recording A1 grades in Civic Education, Agriculture, Chemistry, Physics, and Computer Hardware & GSM Repair. He followed those up with a B3 in Biology, a C4 in both Economics and General Mathematics, and a C6 in English Language.

The combination of strong science scores and lower grades in Mathematics and English prompted the question. Software Engineering at FUTO is a competitive and mathematically intensive programme, and grades in those two core subjects are typically closely scrutinised during the admission process.

Reactions to Chibuikem's 2026 WAEC result

The post caught the attention of several Facebook users who offered brief but pointed responses.

@Godfrey Joseph said:

"Calculate the total aggregate with JAMB."

@Ldeanyi Chimuanya said:

"Congratulations."

@Itz Rita Gold Peculiar said:

"Yes."

@Okeowo Temitope Ben said:

"Sure."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy who desires to study Medicine and Surgery had posted his 2026 WAEC result online.

Army hopeful displays 2026 WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy aspiring to join the Nigerian Army had showcased his 2026 WAEC result and sought people's opinions.

Gadam posted the result in a Facebook group on August 5, 2026, attaching a screenshot and asking a simple question: "Can I apply army force with this results please?"

The result screenshot identified the candidate as Muhammad Nasiru Usman of Government Science Secondary School, Gombe, who sat for the 2026 WASSCE for School Candidates.

Source: Legit.ng