A medical laboratory science student posted his sister's WAEC 2026 results online after she recorded an impressive performance

The results card showed the student scored A1 in two subjects and earned B grades across all remaining seven subjects

The post gained traction after a doctor on X launched a giveaway for followers sharing outstanding WAEC results

A Nigerian medical laboratory science student, known on X as @symply_bisola, sparked warm reactions online after proudly sharing his sister's 2026 WAEC results, which showed her earning top grades across nine subjects.

The student posted the results card with a simple caption, "My Sister's results," accompanied by an orange heart emoji.

A medical student lady shares her sister's WAEC result. Photo credit: @symply_bisola/X

Source: Twitter

WAEC 2026: Medical student posts sister's result

The result, issued under the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) for school candidates in 2026, listed nine subjects with no grade falling below a B3.

His sister recorded A1 grades in two subjects, Agriculture and Chemistry, which represent the highest possible mark in the WAEC grading system. She also scored B2 in both Civic Education and English Language, while rounding off with B3 grades in Marketing, General Mathematics, Biology, Physics, and Livestock Farming.

The post was shared in response to a giveaway thread started by Dr Chika (@chikaehiemere).

Dr Chika said:

"Let's do a giveaway for my followers with exceptional WAEC results for their siblings, children or friends."

"Comment with results please!"

"We will verify and celebrate with them!"

"Education is not a scam!"

Reactions as student shares sister's WAEC result

The post drew positive comments from users who were quick to applaud the young student's achievement.

@kenny_X said:

"Your sister is great."

@ChainRX said:

"Nice one. Thank God."

@slimtessy45 said:

"She good gan o."

See the original post that sparked the reactions below:

Science student celebrates, post WAEC result online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a science student identified as @_big_anne on TikTok shared a screenshot of her 2026 WAEC result, showing grades across nine subjects.

The student scored A1 in three subjects, including Agriculture, Chemistry, and Catering Craft, alongside passes in the remaining six.

Source: Legit.ng