Turkey's government has outlined the official requirements foreigners must meet to qualify for a long-term residence permit in the country

Applicants must meet several financial and behavioural conditions, including a minimum period of continuous residence in Turkey

The permit, once granted, comes with significant rights but also carries specific conditions under which it can be cancelled

Turkey has published the full requirements foreigners must satisfy to obtain a long-term residence permit, offering a clear picture of what it takes to secure permanent residency in the country.

The details are drawn from Articles 42 to 45 of Turkey's Law on Foreigners and International Protection, as well as the accompanying Regulation for Implementation of that law.

Turkey announces 5 conditions for foreigners seeking permanent residency. Photo: Anadolu

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Who qualifies for Turkish long-term residence permit

To be eligible, a foreigner must meet the following conditions:

1. Live continuously in Turkey for at least eight years under a valid permit. In calculating that duration, only half of any time spent on a student residence permit is counted, while every other type of permit is counted in full.

2. Must not have received any form of social assistance in the three years preceding their application.

3. They are also required to demonstrate that they have a stable and sufficient income to support themselves and, where applicable, their family members.

4. Valid health insurance

5. A clean record regarding public order and security is an additional requirement.

Refugees, conditional refugees, subsidiary protection beneficiaries, people under temporary protection, and holders of humanitarian residence permits are explicitly excluded from applying for this category of permit.

The permit is issued indefinitely by provincial governorates, subject to approval from the relevant ministry.

Turkish PR: Rights and grounds for cancellation

Holders of a Turkish long-term residence permit are entitled to most of the same rights extended to Turkish citizens. The exceptions include compulsory military service, the right to vote or stand for election, entry into public service roles, and exemptions on vehicle import duties.

However, the permit is not without conditions. It can be cancelled if the holder is found to pose a serious threat to public security or public order.

It will also be revoked if the holder remains outside Turkey continuously for more than one year, unless the absence is due to health reasons, education, or compulsory public service obligations in their home country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng