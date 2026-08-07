A video from the RCCG 74th Annual Convention in Mowe, Ogun, showed a man excitedly praising Pastor Adeboye for the food distributed at camp

The man filmed himself at a large open-air food distribution area, describing the meals as 'daily bread' given physically and spiritually

The clip sparked heated debate online, with many Nigerians divided over whether the excitement about free food was cause for concern

A video circulating online from the Redeemed Christian Church of God's 74th Annual Convention has stirred strong reactions across Nigeria, after a man was filmed enthusiastically praising Pastor Enoch Adeboye for the meals being served to attendees at the church's Mowe, Ogun headquarters.

The convention, themed "Mountain Movers," kicked off at the RCCG camp, and the video, shared on Thursday, August 6, 2026, captured a man recording himself at what appears to be a large open-air food distribution point, complete with massive pots and basins under a canopy roof and crowds of worshippers in the background.

A man shows the sumptuous meals he was served at the RCCG convention. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the man addressed the camera with visible excitement, saying:

"God bless daddy and the boy. God bless RCCG. I don come again for my daily bread. As them dey us us daily bread spiritually. them dey give us daily bread physically."

Watch the video of man praising Adeboye over meals during RCCG convention:

Debate Over Free Food at Religious Events

The footage quickly gained traction on social media, not because of the convention itself, but because of the polarising discussion it ignited about poverty, religion, and the relationship between Nigerian worshippers and their church leaders.

While some viewers found the man's enthusiasm heartwarming, many others used the clip to raise sharp questions about economic hardship, dependency, and religious culture in Nigeria.

Mixed reactions trail man's praise for Pastor Adeboye over food at RCCG convention. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye named the late boxing legend Muhammad Ali as one of the figures who shaped his understanding of life and leadership.

What Nigerians Said Online

The comment section filled up fast, with users offering a wide range of views:

@Kissvow_connect wrote:

"Poverty has eaten you so deep that you are happy about jollof rice at your age"

@DerealCEO commented:

"Poverty and Religion are siblings of the same parents. They attack the mind and shot off every form of critical thinking born from the truth."

@Great_gatsbii said:

"All this because of food, the way to the black man head is through his stomach"

@iamjessica72 reacted:

"You need money to improve your business, not free food. Mr. Man, could you please shut up?"

@joakinchinatu wrote:

"Federal republic of Rice. Na waiting dem suppose rename Nigeria"

@Sentempirer7 added:

"Omo and you pay tithe and offering you think these pastors will feed you with their money lol"

The clip has continued to attract engagement, with Nigerians split between those who see the food distribution as genuine community support from the church and those who view the excitement as a troubling reflection of economic desperation in the country.

Adeboye speaks on Trump's administration

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Adeboye praised US President Donald Trump during the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington on June 23, 2026.

The RCCG leader described Trump as "the best politician I have ever met,” noting his consistency in keeping promises.

Adeboye also urged President Bola Tinubu to strengthen Nigeria-US ties by assuring Trump of Nigeria’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

Source: Legit.ng