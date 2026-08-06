Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke filed a ₦2 billion lawsuit against the EFCC over the freezing of the state's Federal Statutory Allocation Account

The EFCC said it froze the account while investigating alleged fraud involving ₦11 billion in ecology, intervention, and FAAC funds since March 2026

President Bola Tinubu directed the EFCC to seek a court order to unfreeze the account, saying the timing of the agency's action embarrassed him

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to court, seeking ₦2 billion in damages over what he described as the unlawful freezing of the state's Federal Statutory Allocation Account.

The originating summons was filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja by a legal team led by M. T. Adekilekun, SAN. Alongside Adeleke, the Attorney General of Osun State and the state's Accountant General are listed as the second and third plaintiffs. The EFCC, its chairman, and First Bank Nigeria Limited are named as first to third defendants.

The plaintiffs asked the court to rule on several legal questions surrounding the account freeze and prayed for ₦2 billion in "exemplary and aggravated damages for the unlawful interference with public funds," as well as an order requiring the defendants to cover litigation costs. No hearing date had been fixed as of the time the suit was filed.

Why the EFCC froze Osun account

The EFCC confirmed on Wednesday that it froze the Osun State Government's account to prevent the alleged movement of public funds under active investigation.

The agency said it had been probing the state government since March 2026 over the "alleged fraudulent handling of Ecology Funds, Intervention Funds and Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) account to the tune of ₦11,000,000,000 only." The commission also clarified that the action was not related to any forthcoming election.

Adeleke rejected that position, calling the freeze unconstitutional.

Tinubu steps in

The controversy drew a direct response from President Bola Tinubu, who directed the EFCC to approach the court and seek to unfreeze the account. In a personal statement issued on Thursday, Tinubu said he was not embarrassed by the EFCC carrying out its mandate under a court order, but by the timing of the action.

The lawsuit was filed shortly after Tinubu issued that directive, adding a fresh legal dimension to what had already become a politically charged standoff between the state government and the federal anti-graft agency.

Source: Legit.ng