The US expanded social media vetting to foreign journalists seeking visas as part of tighter immigration screening

The State Department said online screening helped determine visa eligibility and protected US national security interests

The reported policy followed tougher rules on journalists, students and other foreign visa holders entering the US

The administration of United States President Donald Trump is set to expand social media screening to include foreign journalists applying for visas to work in the country, according to a report that signals another tightening of America's immigration and visa vetting process.

The reported policy would extend existing "online presence vetting" requirements to foreign media representatives, adding them to a growing list of visa applicants whose social media activity is scrutinised before they are allowed into the United States.

The Trump administration continued tightening immigration and visa vetting measures. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The development comes as the Trump administration continues to broaden the role of online activity in immigration decisions, a move that has attracted criticism from civil liberties advocates who argue it could affect freedom of expression, Reuters reports.

US expands visa social media screening

According to Reuters, the report was first published by conservative news outlet The Daily Signal, which cited an internal State Department memo. The memo reportedly stated that foreign journalists applying for work visas would now be required to make their social media accounts available for government screening, similar to other visa applicants.

The report also said applicants seeking certain employment visas under arrangements involving Canada and Mexico would be included in the expanded screening programme.

Although the US State Department declined to verify the contents of the reported internal memo, it reaffirmed that it conducts what it describes as "online presence vetting" as part of its visa assessment process.

Foreign journalists applying for US visas could face expanded social media screening. Photo; Getty

Source: Getty Images

Foreign journalists face tougher US vetting

A State Department spokesperson said the department screens foreign nationals "to the maximum extent possible" to ensure they qualify under US immigration laws and do not pose risks to national security or public safety.

"The Department of State is screening and vetting to the maximum extent possible every foreign national seeking admission to the United States to ensure they will respect U.S. law including the terms of their admission and do not pose a threat to U.S. security, public safety or national interests," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that visa officers rely on multiple tools to make informed decisions, prevent fraud, and protect US national interests.

Neither the State Department nor the White House disclosed when the reported expansion would take effect. However, both official accounts shared The Daily Signal report on social media, lending visibility to the announcement despite the department's refusal to comment on the alleged internal document.

The reported move follows recent changes by the Department of Homeland Security, which last month tightened regulations governing how long foreign journalists, international students, and several other categories of visa holders may remain in the United States.

It also builds on a series of immigration measures introduced since Trump's return to office in January 2025 that increasingly factor applicants' online behaviour into visa and immigration decisions.

Earlier, US Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it would examine social media content posted by immigrants and visa applicants, including material it considers antisemitic or anti-American. The administration has also revoked visas for some foreign students involved in pro-Palestinian activism and, in several cases, initiated deportation proceedings.

In October 2025, the State Department also revoked the visas of six foreign nationals over comments related to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, saying it would continue identifying visa holders whose online activity it considered incompatible with US immigration laws.

UAE: Countries eligible for visa-free entry in 2026

Legit.ng previously reported that travellers planning a trip to the United Arab Emirates can benefit from one of the region's more accessible entry systems, with citizens of about 70 countries able to enter without securing a visa before departure.

The country's extensive air links also make travel straightforward. Its airports receive flights from destinations across the world, while Dubai International Airport continues to rank among the busiest global aviation hubs

Source: Legit.ng