Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril made her first post after unverified claims against her fiancé, Mr Presh

Rather than address the controversy, Audrey posted a clip of herself grooving to a song with a friend

Fans noticed she was still wearing her engagement ring, sparking a flood of reactions online

Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril broke her social media silence on Monday, September 21, 2026, posting a cheerful dancing clip with a friend, her first post since allegations surfaced against her fiancé, Mr Presh.

The short video, which racked up over 282,000 likes and nearly 10,000 comments within hours of going up, showed Audrey grooving to a trending sound alongside a companion.

Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril shares cheerful video as she returns online. Credit: audreycyril

Source: Instagram

She captioned it simply: "Such a cute trend 😍 ❤️ 🍒."

What caught followers' attention most, however, was not the cheerful mood. It was the ring still firmly on her finger.

The video Audrey Cyril posted amid allegations against her fiancé is below:

Reactions to Audrey Cyril's post

The post attracted sharply divided responses on TikTok. Some followers cheered her composure, while others expressed disappointment or disbelief.

Christian TikToker Audrey Cyril stirs reactions with cheerful video she shared online. Credit: audreycyril

Source: Instagram

Here is what fans had to say:

@Hybrid_Ola wrote:

"Audrey Cyril makes her first post after over 12 women called out her fiancé. She's still wearing her ring proudly😂 No leave, no transfer ooo! 😂"

@CDTOFPHLASTBORN😈 commented:

"I'm Mr presh's wife you're single I'm not 😂😂😂 louder 😂😂😂"

@Big chyra💐🎀 asked:

"nne what about our husband u still dey do ?"

@bella_diary00 wrote:

"I like as u still wear your ring😂😂😂"

@ARCHITECT TOKONI reacted:

"Awww she is still wearing the ring"

@Comfyyyy💋🦋 stated:

"Omo! I'm disappointed in you girlsss in this comment. What happened to being a girls' girl??"

@Queen_Treasure shared:

"I really love how she's not addressing anything"

TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis change bios after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller and Jarvis made their marriage official in the most Gen Z way possible.

The duo updated their TikTok bios to announce their union to millions of followers.

The update came shortly after the couple exchanged traditional wedding vows in Lagos on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng