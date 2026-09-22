A Nigerian lady, Omosi Etsako, bought a 100 by 100 plot of land in 2022 using money she saved from selling clothes online

In 2024, she discovered the same family had sold 50 of her 100 by 100 plot to another person without telling her

When she fenced the remaining portion of her land, the second buyer destroyed the fence and encroached on her property

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to seek help after the family that sold her a plot of land in 2022 quietly resold part of the same property to another buyer two years later.

Omosi Etsako, who said she saved the money for the land by selling clothes online — gathering it N500 and N1,000 at a time — bought a 100 by 100 plot in 2022.

Nigerian lady raises alarm as family resells part of her land bought in 2022. Photo credit: @omosi.etsako

Source: TikTok

Her uncle, who introduced her to the land, only informed her of a problem with the property in 2024, explaining that he had kept quiet earlier because she was pregnant and he did not want to cause her stress.

When she finally pressed him for details, he revealed that the family who originally sold her the land had resold a portion of it to raise money for repairs to their family home.

What happened after she fenced her land

After learning about the situation, Etsako moved quickly to protect what remained of her property and went ahead to fence it. However, the person the family had sold the other portion to destroyed her fence and encroached on her land.

She said she attempted to resolve the matter peacefully. The family offered to give her a replacement plot, but when she went to inspect it, she found it was undeveloped forest with no clear timeline for development.

The second buyer then approached her and said that if she was willing to sell her remaining 50 by 100, he would buy it from her.

In her TikTok post, Etsako, who spoke in Pidgin, described the land as the product of years of hard work and said she was not prepared to walk away from it.

"This is my sweat, my years of hard work that they are about to steal away from me," she wrote.

Watch her tell the full story on TikTok below:

Reactions from Nigerians online

The video drew responses from Nigerians who offered her different pieces of advice.

Delta POP and Interiors wrote:

"As the matter don reach media that man go run, just relax."

Rejoice Efe Saduwa advised her to cut her losses:

"I will advise u sell that land asap then use the money buy another land for another place."

A user identified as Sly pointed the finger closer to home:

"You should hold your uncle responsible for it, maybe he was among those that sold part of your land."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman had cried out after discovering that someone else had built a foundation on land she bought.

Lady flaunts large land she acquired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shown off the large land she acquired.

The lady shared a video showing her new acquisition, a large piece of land worth over 2 million naira.

According to the lady, she had initially considered spending N2.2 million on a wig, but finally decided to invest in a 350 square meter piece of land for N2.8 million instead.

Source: Legit.ng