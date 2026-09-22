Tonto Dikeh celebrated Bobrisky's birthday with a heartfelt tribute, publicly referring to the crossdresser as her 'brother' and 'man'

The actress gifted Bobrisky a N2 million cheque as a birthday present, describing him as the finest and most reliable man she has ever known

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions to Tonto's choice of gendered language in the post

Tonto Dikeh's birthday tribute to Bobrisky has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many zeroing in on how the actress chose to refer to the controversial crossdresser throughout the post.

The actress and evangelist shared a lengthy message honouring Bobrisky on his birthday, calling him her "brother," her "anchor," and the most dependable person in her life.

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky’s birthday in a way that gets Nigerians talking. Credit: @tontlet, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

She also accompanied the tribute with a N2 million cheque, describing it as "breakfast money" for the celebrant.

In the post, Tonto recounted a pivotal moment in their friendship, explaining that when she told Bobrisky it was "time for war," he did not hesitate or ask any questions. According to her, his only response was: "How far are we going to fight?" She described that kind of unquestioning loyalty as not just rare, but irreplaceable.

Tonto Dikeh's words spark gender debate

What caught the most attention, however, was not the money or the warm words, but Tonto's deliberate use of male pronouns and gendered terms throughout the tribute.

She referred to Bobrisky as a "man" multiple times and signed off the post with: "This is BOB MY FRIEND IN WHOM I AM PLEASED."

Given that Bobrisky has publicly identified as a woman and has been at the centre of ongoing conversations around gender identity in Nigeria, several followers read the post as a pointed statement.

Bobrisky responded to the tribute in the comments, writing: "Thank you mama ❤️"

See Tonto Dikeh's birthday tribute below:

Fans weigh in on Bobrisky's birthday tribute

The reactions that followed were a mix of amusement, admiration, and religious sentiment.

@veryblackmanofph wrote:

"I am satisfied 'brother' and 'man.' God bless him for us 🙏🏼"

@avalon_of_imo commented:

"Hope she will not reject it for misgendering her"

@lash.cribng shared:

"One thing I love Tonto is her loyalty to those she loves… She wouldn't deny you even in a new crowd… I pray Bob will find his way to Christ soon. Jesus loves him and we do as well… one day the kingdom of heaven will celebrate on his behalf ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@wuraola_arik wrote: "

Automatically, you will always remember who was there when you needed help. Who stood by you when others left. Who fought that dangerous battle with you."

@evelyn_omosigho added:

"I have no doubt, never met him…buh with his social media posts you would tell bob is a good person"

@preciousstone__foods simply wrote:

"Lead him to christ ❤️❤️"

Tonto Dikeh celebrates Bobrisky as her birthday message draws attention. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband visits his daughter

Legit.ng reported that Olakunle Churchill had shared a video of his visit to his first child at school amid the marriage saga involving his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple had shared posts about their marriage after rumours surfaced alleging that they were estranged.

His video sparked reactions from fans, with many praising Churchill for being a present father to his children, while others took the opportunity to ask about Rosy Meurer’s children.

Source: Legit.ng