A military aircraft came down close to US Air Base Spangdahlem in Germany's Eifel District on Tuesday

Fire and emergency response teams from the Bitburg-Pruem district rushed to the crash site after the incident

It remains unclear whether the downed aircraft belonged to the US or German military, with the base yet to comment

A military aircraft crashed near US Air Base Spangdahlem in western Germany on Tuesday, leaving one person injured, according to a statement from the local district authority.

The Eifel District of Bitburg-Pruem confirmed that fire and emergency response teams were sent to the crash site after the incident was reported in the vicinity of the base.

Military Aircraft Crashes Near US Air Base Spangdahlem in Western Germany, 1 Injured

Source: Getty Images

According to AP, the district published the confirmation on its official website but directed further enquiries to the US base, which had not responded by the time of reporting.

Ownership of crashed aircraft unclear

Authorities have not confirmed whether the aircraft involved belonged to the US or German military. The nature and severity of the single reported injury were also not disclosed in the district's statement.

Spangdahlem Air Base is home to an F-16 fighter jet squadron comprising about 20 aircraft, according to the German news agency dpa. The squadron operates in support of US Air Force and NATO missions around the world and is considered the central unit of the base.

About Spangdahlem air base

The base employs roughly 5,000 military and civilian personnel, not including family members. Between 700 and 800 German nationals are also employed at the facility, making it a significant presence in the region.

No further details about the circumstances of the crash, the condition of the injured person, or a timeline for an official response from the base were immediately available.

Source: Legit.ng