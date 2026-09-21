France has opened a pathway for foreign nationals to establish or acquire businesses in the country under its Passeport Talent scheme

Applicants must meet strict educational and financial requirements, including a minimum investment of a particular amount in their business project

Successful applicants can receive a multi-year residence permit valid for up to four years after arriving in France

France has outlined the specific requirements that foreign nationals must meet before they can establish or acquire a business in the country, offering a structured route for entrepreneurs through its Passeport Talent programme.

According to the French government's official visa portal, an applicant must be able to demonstrate that their business creation project in France is both genuine and serious. In limited circumstances, acquiring a controlling stake in an existing company may also qualify as a business creation project, depending on the specific nature and characteristics of what is being proposed.

France lists conditions for foreigners who want to own business in the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

French visa: What type of business qualifies?

The business in question can fall under commercial, artisanal, or industrial categories, each of which is governed by specific rules under French law. Beyond the nature of the business itself, applicants must commit a minimum personal investment of €30,000 into the project.

Education and professional background also factor into eligibility. Applicants are expected to hold a qualification at least equivalent to a master's degree, or alternatively provide evidence of no fewer than five years of professional experience at a comparable level.

France: Skilled Residence permit for business creators

Foreign nationals who meet the criteria will be issued a long-stay visa bearing the designation "passeport talent – créateur d'entreprise," which translates as Skilled Residence Permit for Business Creators.

Within two months of arriving in France, the holder may then apply for a multi-year residence permit, which can be valid for up to four years.

For stays lasting less than twelve months, a long-stay visa equivalent to a residence permit is issued under the broader "passeport talent" label. This visa must be validated within three months of the holder's arrival in France.

French business visa: Supporting documents required

Beyond the standard personal documentation, applicants must submit materials that clearly establish the credibility of their project and provide details of the personal investment amount they intend to commit.

France has positioned the Passeport Talent scheme as part of a broader effort to attract skilled international entrepreneurs and investors, offering a structured legal framework for those seeking to build businesses on French soil.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng