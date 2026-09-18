New Zealand has announced the minimum amount of money foreigners must have each month to qualify for a student and trainee work visa

The visa is open to a range of applicants, including religious trainees, dental or medical trainees, and apprentice jockeys seeking practical work experience

Applicants without sufficient personal funds may still qualify through an acceptable sponsor who can provide evidence of financial capacity

New Zealand has set out the minimum financial requirements that foreign nationals must meet to be eligible for its student and trainee work visa, a pathway designed for those seeking hands-on work experience in their chosen field.

According to the country's immigration authority, the visa caters to a broad range of applicants, including religious trainees, dental and medical trainees, and apprentice jockeys, among others.

New Zealand mentions monthly funds foreigners need for student and trainee visa. Photo: Getty

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The core requirement for those admitted under a student practical work experience arrangement or as a dental or medical trainee is proof of adequate financial support for the duration of their stay.

How much money applicants need

Qualifying applicants must demonstrate access to at least NZD $1,000 per month while in New Zealand.

However, those who have already paid for their accommodation upfront may qualify with a reduced threshold of NZD $400 per month.

Acceptable forms of financial evidence include bank statements, credit card statements, bank drafts, traveller's cheques, proof of pre-paid accommodation such as hotel vouchers or receipts, or a completed Sponsorship Form for Temporary Entry from an approved sponsor.

Sponsorship as an alternative route

Applicants for the student and trainee visa who cannot independently meet the financial threshold may still qualify if they have a suitable sponsor. In such cases, the sponsor must furnish their own evidence of financial capability, which can take the form of recent bank statements, pay slips, an employment agreement, or documentation confirming ownership or payment of accommodation.

The sponsorship route offers a practical alternative for students or trainees who have institutional or personal support in New Zealand but do not independently hold the required funds in their own accounts.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng