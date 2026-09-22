Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the eligibility conditions for the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme visa in 2026

The visa allows skilled foreign workers nominated by an Australian employer to live and work in Australia permanently

Applicants must meet skill, nomination, health, and character requirements to qualify for the permanent residency pathway

Australia has outlined the conditions that foreign skilled workers must satisfy to obtain permanent residence in the country through the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) visa.

The Australian Government Department of Home Affairs published the eligibility requirements for the visa, which serves as a pathway for skilled workers whose employers are willing to sponsor them for permanent settlement in Australia.

Australia outlines the conditions for foreign workers seeking permanent residence through their employer. Photo credit: Drew Angerer

Source: Getty Images

What the Australian Subclass 186 visa covers

The Subclass 186 visa is designed specifically for skilled workers who have been identified and nominated by an Australian employer.

Once granted, it allows the holder to live and work in Australia on a permanent basis, making it one of the more sought-after employer-sponsored migration options available.

Who can apply for Australian Subclass 186 visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs, applicants must meet the following conditions to be eligible:

1. You must have the necessary skills for the job.

2. You must be nominated by an Australian employer.

3. You must meet the health and character requirements set by the Australian Government.

The department did not elaborate on the specific skills assessment process within the basic eligibility summary, but the requirement for employer nomination means applicants cannot pursue this visa independently.

The sponsoring employer plays a central role in the application process, as the visa is tied to a specific job and workplace.

Health and character checks are standard requirements across most Australian permanent visa categories, and applicants are typically required to undergo a medical examination and provide police clearance certificates as part of the process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had named 70 countries whose citizens can transit without a visa.

New rules affecting Australia's Working Holiday visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had informed the public about new rules affecting its Working Holiday visas.

The centrepiece of the announcement is a plan to replace automatic access to second and third Working Holiday Maker visas with a lottery system, limiting how many successful applicants can extend their time in the country.

The government also confirmed that Visitor visas will have a "No Further Stay" condition applied as a standard feature, preventing visitors from switching to other visa types while in Australia.

Source: Legit.ng