Funke Akindele responded to a fan's post on X featuring the original Àpáàdì movie poster, sparking fresh excitement online

The actress and filmmaker described a potential remake of the 2009 Yoruba epic as not a bad idea

Fans flooded her comments with requests for the remake and calls to revive other classic titles like Aje Meta

Funke Akindele has set social media buzzing after dropping a hint that a remake of her 2009 Yoruba epic film Àpáàdì could be on the cards.

It started when a fan shared the original movie poster on X, tagging Akindele with the caption that referred to her as "Evergreen Mama." The actress and filmmaker quoted the post with a brief but loaded response: "A remake won't be a bad idea."

Funke Akindele sparks reactions with comment about her hit movie Apaadi. Credit: funkeakindelejenifa

Source: Instagram

About the original Àpáàdì

Released in 2009, Àpáàdì holds a special place in Nollywood history as the first epic film Akindele ever produced. She also starred in it, taking on the role of the King's niece. The Scene One Productions title featured a cast of Yoruba cinema veterans, including Adebayo Salami, Peju Ogunmola, Peter Fatomilola, and Yinka Quadri.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Funke Akindele reacted to the unique jacket Kamo State wore to his movie premiere.

Fans welcomed Nollywood actress Funke Akindele’s 2009 Àpáàdì remake. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's response to a fan on Twitter is below:

Reactions to Funke Akindele's tweet

The short reply was more than enough to get fans talking. Several followers on Twitter called for a full revival, with some suggesting the remake should come as a series rather than a standalone film. Others took the opportunity to request that other beloved older titles, such as Aje Meta, also receive the same treatment.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@favvielazee wrote:

"This woman na legend! 🫡 nothing she never act"

@Horlermidey1 commented:

"This movie top the list of the Yoruba movies I rate so high. Damm, let me check if the part 2 is now available on YouTube"

@AkinosunOlamide shared:

"I remember this movie vividly Erin Apadi.. just like The Guinness Ultimate search"

@StellaM3527 said:

"I have been anticipating a remake of this really... the good ol'days"

@Lanre_Lag wrote:

"Just give us for YouTube jeje, we know you never disappoint"

@Chenkes_cut reacted:

"Yes!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My evergreen!!!!! Always searching on YouTube to rewatch but the part two wasn't uploaded 🥹🥹"

@enny_the_gemini added:

"Yeah I've been thinking about it too for a while now... This time around it should be in series"

Away from nostalgia, Akindele is keeping her focus on new work as well. Her latest project, The Four, is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 11.

Tobi Makinde addresses alleged feud with Funke Akindele

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Tobi Makinde opened up about the alleged rift between him and his senior colleague, Funke Akindele.

In an interview with BBC Pidgin, Makinde addressed reports surrounding their relationship, particularly claims that Akindele was absent from his wedding. The actor explained what transpired between them and shed more light on the circumstances surrounding the actress’s reported absence.

His comments sparked reactions on social media, with fans and followers of both actors weighing in on the issue. While some expressed concern over the reported disagreement, others have called for caution in interpreting the actor’s remarks.

Source: Legit.ng